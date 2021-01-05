What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 5th, 2021

Welcome to your first rundown on what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ll be covering the 5 new titles added today and taking you through what’s trending on the TV and movie charts for January 5th, 2021.

There’s still lots to look forward to for the remainder of the week including the new movie Pieces of a Woman that arrives on Friday globally.

Finally, if you missed any of the 80+ titles that arrived on Netflix last week, you missed some excellent movies.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today:

L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, Duane Martin, Zach Gilford

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: 1 win & 1 nomination.

The big licensed title of the week is L.A.’s Finest which comes from Sony Pictures Television and is a spinoff of the Bad Boys franchise.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård

Runtime: 158 min

Awards: Won 1 Oscar. Another 26 wins & 91 nominations.

For Fincher fanatics, one of his best crime mystery movies just touched down on Netflix US today. The adaptation of the novel and Swedish movie released a decade ago and still holds up well with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara in leading roles.

Want to see a bigger breakdown of everything new on Netflix? See everything new on Netflix via our what’s new hub.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 5th, 2021

1 New Movies Added Today

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) Netflix Original

History of Swear Words (Season 1) Netflix Original

L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for January 5th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Unknown Cobra Kai 2 17 Again Bridgerton 3 We Can Be Heroes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 4 30 Minutes or Less Cocomelon 5 Death to 2020 The Queen’s Gambit 6 Rango Dare Me 7 Four Christmases Virgin River 8 S.W.A.T. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 9 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl Best Leftovers Ever! 10 The Croods Tiny Pretty Things

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.