What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 5th, 2022

Welcome to your second roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States where we’ll cover everything new on Netflix since January 1st. There are 5 new titles to talk about and we’ll also touch on what’s trending in the top 10s too.

As we mentioned in our preview for the upcoming week, it’s going to be a very quiet week for new Netflix releases. There are a few highlights for the end of the week but most of the focus for Netflix this month is towards the very end of the month.

Of course, it’s not been all bad recently. Netflix US did get 85 new movies and TV shows added on January 1st which we suggest you go back and check out.

Elsewhere so far this week, Netflix in the UK saw the arrival of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and the Jude Law drama The Nest. Netflix Canada saw the arrival of Bad Boys for Life today.

Now let’s take you through some of the highlights of titles that have come to Netflix.

Best New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix for January 5th

Rebelde (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Cast: Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Lizeth Selene

Runtime: 39 mins

Netflix has done a number of major revivals for shows since it first got into the Netflix Original game and Rebelde is perhaps the most interesting to date.

The new series we’ve been describing as a mix between Netflix’s Elite and Julie and the Phantoms. The eight-episode first season starts a new term at a high school and follows the secret society of the Lodge.

Action Pack (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Kimberly Brooks, Oscar Daniel Reyez, Sydney Thomas

Writer: Shea Fontana, William Harper

Runtime: 28 mins

One of the first major new kids animated series of 2022 is Action Pack which comes from Shea Fontana (known for Polly Pocket and DC Super Hero Girls) and William Harper (known for Grey’s Anatomy and The Baker and the Beauty).

Here’s what you can expect from the new kids superhero series:

“With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them!”

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Steve Carr

Cast: Griffin Gluck, Lauren Graham, Alexa Nisenson

Writer: Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Kara Holden

Runtime: 92 min

At the beginning of the week, Netflix US saw the re-addition of Middle School, a family comedy released by Lionsgate six years ago.

The movie features plenty of familiar faces and is based on the novel by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never watched the film before:

“At Hills Village Middle School, budding cartoonist Rafe and best pal Leo challenge their uptight principal by breaking every rule in his handbook.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US

2 New Movies Added

Four to Dinner (2022) Netflix Original – January 5th – TV-MA – Italian – In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations.

– January 5th – TV-MA – Italian – In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations. Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016) – January 3rd – PG – English

3 New TV Series Added

Action Pack (Season 1) Netflix Original – January 4th – TV-Y – English

– January 4th – TV-Y – English Gigantosaurus (Season 2) – January 5th – TV-Y – English – Four prehistoric friends go on an array of adventures while trying to unravel a mystery about a big, fierce creature. Based on Jonny Duddle’s book.

– January 5th – TV-Y – English – Four prehistoric friends go on an array of adventures while trying to unravel a mystery about a big, fierce creature. Based on Jonny Duddle’s book. Rebelde (Season 1) Netflix Original – January 5th – TV-MA – Spanish – As Elite Way School starts a new term, a familiar enemy — a secret society called the Lodge — threatens to crash the musical hopes of the first-years.

