What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 8th, 2021

It’d be fair to say this has been an extraordinary week and if you’re looking to take a break from the chaos, Netflix has added 8 new titles to stream today all of which are Netflix Originals. Here’s a rundown of the best new titles and what’s trending in the top 10 movie and TV series lists.

Only one title is currently lined up for the weekend with A24’s Spring Breakers arriving on Sunday. No new episode of The Netflix Afterparty is currently scheduled.

Inside The Worlds’ Toughest Prisons (Season 5)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Raphael Rowe, Paul Connelly

Runtime: 47 min

This docu-series is technically the longest running Netflix Original docuseries to date (unless you count spin-off seasons of shows but I digress).

The engrossing and terrifying series sees Raphael Rowe, a journalist who has experienced the prison system before this show goes around the world to see how other countries treat inmates.

In this season, spanning 3 episodes, Rowe visits South Africa, the Philippines, and Greenland.

Charming (2018)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Director: Ross Venokur

Cast: Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Sia, Nia Vardalos

Writer: Ross Venokur

This animated film from Vanguard Animation has actually been available in some places around the world since 2018 but now, Netflix in the US is distributing it from STX Entertainment under the Netflix Original banner.

It’s got a great cast but unfortunately failed to woo critics.

Here’s what you can expect:

“On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.”

Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Cast: Fran Lebowitz

Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese tour various New York landmarks talking and complaining about the city and life as a whole.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 8th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Charming (2018) Netflix Original

Creating The Queen’s Gambit (2021) Netflix Original

Stuck Apart (2020) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) Netflix Original

Lupin (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for January 8th, 2021