What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 1st, 2021

It’s the first of the month and long-term Netflix subscribers will know that means lots of new movies to enjoy. There were just over 60 new releases on Netflix US to mark the start of a new month but over 70 departed meaning an overall net loss. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s for July 1st, 2021.

While Jacob has already picked out some of the best new movies on Netflix today, below we’ll walk you through three additional titles that we think you should check out today.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix Today

Charlie Says (2018)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Mary Harron

Cast: Hannah Murray, Matt Smith, Sosie Bacon

Writer: Guinevere Turner, Ed Sanders, Karlene Faith

Runtime: 110 min

Awards: 1 nomination

We’ll begin with a movie Jacob didn’t feature and in all likelihood, you probably won’t be able to find it as it’s currently glitched on Netflix. You’ll either need to search for Charlie Says, Working Title, or use a direct link to the movie.

We’re referring to Mary Harron’s latest movie (most know for American Psycho) in the form of the Manson family thriller, Charlies Says.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In the ’70s, a graduate student works with three incarcerated women from the Manson Family as they look back at their lives. Based on a true story.”

Bureau of Magical Things

Genre: Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: Kimie Tsukakoshi, Elizabeth Cullen, Mia Milnes

Runtime: 25 min

Awards: 3 wins & 3 nominations

As we first reported, The Bureau of Magical Things is now on Netflix which is a comedy fantasy series that originally aired on Nickelodeon in the US but comes from Australia.

The series centers around a girl who is tasked with united the human and magical worlds together after stumbling into an enchanted realm.

Complete Movie Collections

If you’re a sucker for movie collections (ie trilogies or sagas) Netflix has added a few complete ones today.

They include:

All the Austin Powers movies will provide a good appetizer for the upcoming Netflix comedy series from Mike Myers which is currently in production.

movies will provide a good appetizer for the upcoming Netflix comedy series from Mike Myers which is currently in production. The original Karate Kid movie trilogy is back on Netflix if you want to see a replay of all the events that led to Netflix’s Cobra Kai series.

movie trilogy is back on Netflix if you want to see a replay of all the events that led to Netflix’s Cobra Kai series. Both the animated Kung Fu Panda movies are back on Netflix for the first time together.

movies are back on Netflix for the first time together. Finally, all of Sony’s Underworld movie trilogy starring Kate Beckinsale is back on Netflix in full.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 1st, 2021

56 New Movies Added Today

6 Bullets (2012)

Air Force One (1997)

Audible (2021) Netflix Original

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Charlie Says (2018)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Congo (1995)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dreamy Eyes (2019)

Dynasty Warriors (2021) Netflix Original

Hampstead (2017)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Mary Magdalene (2018)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Midnight Run (1988)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) Netflix Original

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mother’s Day (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Ophelia (2018)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Red Joan (2018)

Seven Pounds (2008)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Snow Day (2000)

Spanglish (2004)

Star Trek (2009)

Stuart Little (1999)

Sword of Trust (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The American (2010)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Game (1997)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Queen (2006)

The Strangers (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Tourist (2010)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Voiceless (2020)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1)

Generation 56k (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masameer County (Season 1)

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Sailor Moon Crystal (Seasons 1-3)

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 1st, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 The Ice Road Manifest 2 Fatherhood Too Hot to Handle 3 Wish Dragon Sex/Life 4 Good on Paper The Seven Deadly Sins 5 Home CoComelon 6 America: The Motion Picture Sophie: A Murder In West Cork 7 Trouble Sweet Tooth 8 The Mitchells vs. The Machines The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals 9 The Seventh Day Workin’ Moms 10 Flipped Lucifer

