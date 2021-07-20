What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 20th, 2021

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for July 20th, 2021. We’ve got 5 titles to cover today (although 1 did release over the weekend) and we’ll also touch on what’s trending in the top 10s too.

If nothing takes your fancy for today, there’s plenty of other titles on the way for the remainder of the week.

New Release Highlights on Netflix

Cosmic Sin (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Edward Drake

Cast: Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Brandon Thomas Lee

Writer: Edward Drake, Corey Large

Runtime: 88 min

Note: this was added on Saturday but we haven’t had the opportunity to cover it.

Despite having Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo fronting this sci-fi action movie, the end result is less than optimal.

The title follows seven rogue soldiers who discover an alien race and decides to pre-emptively attack to stop an interstellar war.

The movie boasts a 9 on Metacritic (yes, single digits) and a 2.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

Milkwater (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Morgan Ingari

Cast: Molly Bernard, Michael Judson Berry, Patrick Breen, Bryn Carter

Writer: Morgan Ingari

Runtime: 101 min

Making its SVOD debut on Netflix today is this LGBTQ+ movie that’s written and directed by Morgan Ingari.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Aimless 20-something Milo impulsively becomes a gay man’s surrogate and wrestles with the emotional complexities of her non-traditional decision.”

A limited number of reviews are available for Milkwater with it currently carrying a 4.8 on IMDb currently.

Touch Your Heart (Season 1)

Genre: Romance

Cast: Lee Dong-Wook, Sang-woo Lee, Sung Yoon Son

Runtime: 60 min

Touch Your Heart, or Jinsimi Dadda as it’s labeled on other sites and services is a K-drama romance series that was initially released two years ago.

Here’s what you need to know before diving in:

“Hoping to make a comeback after a bad scandal, an actress agrees to research a new role by taking a job as a secretary for a prickly attorney.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 20th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

Milkwater (2020)

The Tambour of Retribution (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Okupas (Season 1)

Touch Your Heart (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 20th, 2021