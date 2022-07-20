What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 20th, 2022

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the US for this week as it’s been a quieter start to the week, which will continue basically until Friday. There are 13 new releases to cover, plus we’ll check out what’s trending in the US top 10s this week.

As mentioned, the big new release is coming on Friday: The Gray Man. The movie has a lot riding on it for Netflix and reviews from critics at least have been a bit choppy to say the least. Audiences who caught the movie in cinemas over the weekend have enjoyed it much more it’d be fair to say.

If you’re watching Chicago Med, we’d very much recommend finishing up your binge-watch, given every season leaves later this week.

Let’s dig into what’s new on Netflix so far this week starting with our three top picks:

What to Watch on Netflix for July 20th, 2022

Virgin River (Season 4)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Alexandra Breckenridge

Writer: Sue Tenney

Runtime: 44 min

Virgin River is one of Netflix’s biggest hits that you may not have heard of. It’s a feel-good drama series that’s now been running for several years and releases all 12 episodes of its expanded fourth season today.

If you’re not familiar with the series, here’s what you can expect:

“Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.”

The good news is that work on season 5 is already underway so well worth getting into if you want a long binge.

Uncle from Another World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Takehito Koyasu, Jun Fukuyama, Mikako Komatsu, Haruka Tomatsu, Aoi Yuki, Aki Toyosaki

Runtime: 24 mins

Our second pick today is a new anime that’s received rave reviews and will be dropping weekly from today onwards.

The anime started airing in Japan on AT-X from July 6th and has been licensed globally exclusively by Netflix.

Here’s the general gist of the new series:

“After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi’s middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and wielding magical powers.”

Trading Paint (2019)

Genre: Action, Drama, Sport

Director: Karzan Kader

Cast: John Travolta, Shania Twain, Toby Sebastian

Writer: Gary Gerani, Craig R. Welch

Runtime: 87 min

From Saban Films is another movie you’ve almost never heard of.

Released 3 years ago, the movie is headlined by John Travolta is about a father and son racing duo renowned across America but their winning streak is coming to an end and the pressure is building.

As with most Travolta movies released nowadays, reviews weren’t exactly strong at the point of release, nor have they been kind since, but if you need a bit of corn and Travolta in your life, now is your chance to watch Trading Paint.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week So Far

7 New Movies Added

A Stand Worthy of Men (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic – After a long-awaited reunion, a group of friends must travel to a coastal town in order to save one of their own from trouble.

– TV-14 – Arabic – After a long-awaited reunion, a group of friends must travel to a coastal town in order to save one of their own from trouble. David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.

– TV-MA – English – Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family. Live is Life (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Facing the impending realities of adulthood, five friends unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that makes wishes come true.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Facing the impending realities of adulthood, five friends unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that makes wishes come true. My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (2021) Netflix Original – PG – English – A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”

– PG – English – A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of “My Little Pony: A New Generation.” Tito (2004) – TV-MA – Arabic – After 16 years in prison for a minor childhood offense, a man returns to his life of crime — but is then offered a chance to start over.

– TV-MA – Arabic – After 16 years in prison for a minor childhood offense, a man returns to his life of crime — but is then offered a chance to start over. Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Polish – A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother’s illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.

– TV-PG – Polish – A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother’s illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities. Trading Paint (2019) – R – English – After his son decides to drive for his longtime rival’s team, a local racing legend gets behind the wheel for one last shot at glory.

6 New TV Series Added

Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.

– TV-MA – Polish – No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system. StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Laugh, learn, sing — repeat! Join the StoryBots for bite-sized lessons about letters, phonics and more, set to a soundtrack kids and adults will love.

– TV-Y – English – Laugh, learn, sing — repeat! Join the StoryBots for bite-sized lessons about letters, phonics and more, set to a soundtrack kids and adults will love. The House of Dark Secrets (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – In this anthology series, a house built in Argentina in the 1920s becomes the only witness to its inhabitants’ most sinister secrets for a century.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In this anthology series, a house built in Argentina in the 1920s becomes the only witness to its inhabitants’ most sinister secrets for a century. Uncle from Another World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi’s middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and wielding magical powers.

– TV-MA – Japanese – After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi’s middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and wielding magical powers. Virgin River (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 20th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Resident Evil Persuasion 2 Stranger Things The Sea Beast 3 All American: Homecoming Sing 2 4 Alone CHiPS 5 Alba 12 Strong 6 D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! Pan 7 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Girl in the Picture 8 The Umbrella Academy The Man From Toronto 9 Married at First Sight Mean Girls 10 Big Timber Barefoot

