What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 23rd, 2021

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States for July 23rd, 2021. We’ve got a bunch of great new releases to cover so let’s dive into what’s new and what’s popular.

On the removals front, today is your last day to watch the 2017 western Hickok starring Luke Hemsworth, Trace Adkins and Kris Kristofferson.

Also if you’re looking for what’s coming up, we’ve updated our full preview of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2021 online.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 23rd, 2021

Here’s three recommendations we suggest diving into although the reality is the majority of new releases today are definitely worthy of watching. We’ll have extended coverage on our what’s new and what to watch sections over the weekend.

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Augustine Frizzell

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Callum Turner

Writer: Nick Payne, Esta Spalding, Jojo Moyes (book)

Runtime: 110 min

There are two major new Netflix Original movies added today with one being the British romantic drama from Augustine Frizzell who first made her directorial debut back in 2018 with A24’s Never Goin’ Back.

Here’s what you can expect going into the movie:

“After finding a trove of love letters from 1965, a reporter sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair — while embarking on a romance of her own.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Adam Gifford, Dennis Haysbert, Jay Tavare

Writer: Kevin Smith

Rebooting He-Man with a glorious new mordernized art direction is Kevin Smith who leads this brand new vision. It’s already dominating headlines but perhaps not for the right reasons.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.”

Once you’re done with the 5 short episodes, you can jump straight over to reading the reviews (which are spicy – more on that in a post tomorrow) or check out the Aftershow which see Mark Hammill and other guests join Kevin Smith to talk all things Masters of the Universe.

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2)

Genre: Documentary

Writer: Brian Volk-Weiss

Runtime: 45 min

We love deep dives on classic movies and The Movies That Made Us does it extremely well. Season 2 picks out another 4 movies from your childhood and takes you through the process of getting them greenlit, developed and the production process behind them.

Titles covered in season 2 include Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Pretty Woman and Forrest Gump.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 23rd, 2021

7 New Movies Added Today

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) Netflix Original

African America (2021)

Bankrolled (2021) Netflix Original

Blood Red Sky (2021) Netflix Original

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) Netflix Original

Revelations: The Masters of the Universe: Revelation Aftershow (2021 – Part 1) Netflix Original

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Feels Like Ishq (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) Netflix Original

Sky Rojo (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for July 23rd, 2021

For the full global top 60 and more, check out our full most popular on Netflix list.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Virgin River Twilight 2 Never Have I Ever The Twilight Saga: New Moon 3 Manifest The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 4 Heist The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 Sex/Life Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans 6 CoComelon The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 7 Atypical Gunpowder Milkshake 8 Sexy Beasts Cosmic Sin 9 Johnny Test Fear Street: 1666 10 The Cook of Castamar Fear Street: 1994

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.