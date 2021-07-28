What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 28th, 2021

It’s hump day and Netflix US has another great batch of new releases for you. Here’s a rundown of the 6 new releases that just touched down on Netflix US and we’ll also check in with what’s trending in the US top 10 lists too.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s roundup, today is your last day to watch the following titles on Netflix: The Croods (2015), Hurricane (Mission of Honor) (2019) and Jeopardy!

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 28th, 2021

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Louie Schwartzberg

Cast: Brie Larson, Andrew Weil, Giuliana Furci

Writer: Mark Monroe

Runtime: 81 min

A documentary about fungi. On the surface, that may not sound extremely exciting but this excellently produced documentary is more than worthy of watching.

Narrated by Brie Larson, the doc displays some stunning visuals as they go in-depth as to why the organisms, which have over 144,000 variations, are so important to the eco-systems around the globe.

Tattoo Redo (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Enjoy watching other people’s misfortunes? Then the first section of each episode of Tattoo Redo will scratch that itch with the remainder of the episode displaying some of the world’s best talent in the tattoo space fixing various blunders.

This isn’t the first time the format has been done, however. Channel 4 in the United Kingdom notably has a show Tattoo Fixers that features a very similar premise.

The Flash (Season 7)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker

Writer: Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Andrew Kreisberg

Runtime: 43 min

The CW releases have dominated Netflix US’s lineup over the past week and today we see the biggest DC show still running on the network return to Netflix for its seventh season.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 28th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

Bartkowiak (2021) Netflix Original

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Love Is Blind (Season 1 – After The Altar – 3 Episodes) Netflix Original

Tattoo Redo (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Flash (Season 7)

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 28th, 2021