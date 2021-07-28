What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 28th, 2021

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 28th, 2021

by @kasey__moore on July 28, 2021, 8:58 am EST
the flash season 7 new on netflix july 28th

The Flash – Picture: The CW / Warner Brothers

It’s hump day and Netflix US has another great batch of new releases for you. Here’s a rundown of the 6 new releases that just touched down on Netflix US and we’ll also check in with what’s trending in the US top 10 lists too. 

As we mentioned in yesterday’s roundup, today is your last day to watch the following titles on Netflix: The Croods (2015), Hurricane (Mission of Honor) (2019) and Jeopardy!

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 28th, 2021

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

Genre: Documentary
Director: Louie Schwartzberg
Cast: Brie Larson, Andrew Weil, Giuliana Furci
Writer: Mark Monroe
Runtime: 81 min

A documentary about fungi. On the surface, that may not sound extremely exciting but this excellently produced documentary is more than worthy of watching.

Narrated by Brie Larson, the doc displays some stunning visuals as they go in-depth as to why the organisms, which have over 144,000 variations, are so important to the eco-systems around the globe.

Tattoo Redo (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Enjoy watching other people’s misfortunes? Then the first section of each episode of Tattoo Redo will scratch that itch with the remainder of the episode displaying some of the world’s best talent in the tattoo space fixing various blunders.

This isn’t the first time the format has been done, however. Channel 4 in the United Kingdom notably has a show Tattoo Fixers that features a very similar premise.

The Flash (Season 7)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker
Writer: Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Andrew Kreisberg
Runtime: 43 min

The CW releases have dominated Netflix US’s lineup over the past week and today we see the biggest DC show still running on the network return to Netflix for its seventh season.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 28th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

  • Bartkowiak (2021) Netflix Original
  • Fantastic Fungi (2019)

4 New TV Series Added Today

  • Love Is Blind (Season 1 – After The Altar – 3 Episodes) Netflix Original
  • Tattoo Redo (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • The Flash (Season 7)
  • The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 28th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies Kids
1 All American Blood Red Sky CoComelon
2 Virgin River The Last Letter from Your Lover Masters of the Universe: Revelation
3 Manifest Twilight Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
4 Never Have I Ever The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 Home
5 CoComelon The Twilight Saga: Eclipse Johnny Test
6 The Walking Dead The Twilight Saga: New Moon Gabby’s Dollhouse
7 Sex/Life The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Wish Dragon
8 The Movies That Made Us Kingdom: Ashin of the North Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
9 Atypical Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Henry Danger
10 Outer Banks Home Kung Fu Panda

