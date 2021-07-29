What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 29th, 2021

A quiet Thursday for new releases on Netflix US represents a calm before the storm with a big slate of new movies and TV shows coming tomorrow. Here’s a look at the highlights of today’s new releases, the complete list and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

No major removals to catch up on today before they depart although you only have a couple of days left to watch the excellent 2015 film, Spotlight. We’d also suggest you start making a weekend plan for the huge collection of movies departing on Sunday.

Tomorrow will see the release of Centaurworld, Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean and the second season of Outer Banks.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 29th, 2021

Resort to Love (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Steven K. Tsuchida

Cast: Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls, Alexander Hodge

Writer: Tabi McCartney, Dana Schmalenberg

Runtime: 101 min

Adding to Netflix’s growing pile of romantic comedies is Resort to Love which is led by Christina Millian.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Reeling from a broken heart and career meltdown, a singer takes a gig at a swanky island resort — where her ex-fiancé happens to be getting married.”

Critics’ reviews haven’t been overly kind to the new movie. The NYTimes says the movie suffers from a “lack of discernable chemistry between the characters”.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Chapter 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Jason Marnocha, Frank Todaro, Jake Foushee

Runtime: 30 min

Netflix has been getting exclusive Transformers seasons for around a year now and today, its brand new entry in the War for Cybertron trilogy drops.

The new series takes us to a new location as well as introducing long-awaited, DINOSAURS!

Here’s the logline for the new season:

“The frantic race to locate the Allspark first culminates on a strange planet as the future comes crashing through to the present day.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 29th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

Flower Girl (2013)

Resort to Love (2021) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Chhota Bheem (Season 1)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Chapter 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 29th, 2021