What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 29th, 2022

Today is all about Netflix Originals, with a selection of new movies and shows all carrying the N logo touching down on Netflix US today. Below, we’ll take you through our highlights of the new movies and shows and we’ll check in with what’s currently trending on the Netflix top 10s too.

As the month winds down, you’ll probably want to know what’s coming up next week and beyond. Well, we’ve got you covered with the most comprehensive guide to what’s coming to Netflix in August of any outlet!

As a reminder, over 70 movies and shows leave the service on the first of the month, including all the Jackass movies, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Inception, War of the Worlds, and more.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Purple Hearts (2022)

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Cast: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine, Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Anthony Ippolito

Writer: Liz W. Garcia, Kyle Jarrow

Runtime: 122 min

Is there any streaming service producing more romance movies than Netflix? Probably not is the answer, and continuing its reign on the genre today is Purple Hearts.

Headlined by Disney’s Sofia Carson, the movie is about an aspiring musician agreeing to a marriage of convenience to a marine who is about to deploy but things get complicated.

As of the time of publishing, there aren’t that many publicly available reviews for the movie (the embargo was for the day of release – never a good sign).

However, the NYTimes review is live and concludes that the “film wallows in contrived plots and subplots, made worse by the dearth of chemistry between the two leads.” Ouch.

Uncoupled (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Emerson Brooks, Colin Hanlon, Iván Amaro Bullón

Writer: Jeffrey Richman, Darren Star

Netflix has had a big dry spell when it comes to comedy series so hoping to turn that around is Uncoupled, the brand new series led by Neil Patrick Harris, best known for the sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Here’s what you can expect from the new comedy:

“Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over — and dating again — in his 40s.”

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Lashay AndersoLashay Anderson, Amelia Brooks, Ashling O’Shea, Ramanique Ahluwalia, Niyi Akin, Renee Baileyn, Ramanique Ahluwalia, Ashling O’Shea

Runtime: 29 mins

Get Even is the British kids show that arrived on Netflix back in late July 2020 and now we’re getting a spin-off series based in the world of Get Even.

The series, which aired on the BBC in early 2022, arrives on Netflix in most regions today and is about a trio of cheerleaders attending a posh private school who revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 29th, 2022

2 New Movies Added Today

Purple Hearts (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real.

– TV-14 – English – An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real. The Entitled (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino – After learning her estranged father is a hotel mogul, Belinda bumbles her way through a new, sophisticated lifestyle with the help of a charming lawyer.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – A detective who’s also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this “Detective Conan” spinoff.

– TV-PG – Japanese – A detective who’s also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this “Detective Conan” spinoff. Fanático (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When a trap artist’s biggest fan tries to take over his idol’s persona, he finds out that being a superstar isn’t as easy as it looks.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When a trap artist’s biggest fan tries to take over his idol’s persona, he finds out that being a superstar isn’t as easy as it looks. Justice Served () Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A band of freedom fighters invade the trial of a white police officer who shot a Black man — and a hostage situation unfolds on screens nationwide.

– TV-MA – English – A band of freedom fighters invade the trial of a white police officer who shot a Black man — and a hostage situation unfolds on screens nationwide. Masaba Masaba (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Real life mom-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta play versions of themselves in this playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Real life mom-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta play versions of themselves in this playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

– TV-PG – English – A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew – In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades.

– TV-MA – Hebrew – In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades. Uncoupled (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix US for July 29th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Virgin River The Gray Man 2 Stranger Things Sing 2 3 The Most Hated Man on the Internet The Sea Beast 4 Alone Recurrence 5 Car Masters: Rust to Riches Persuasion 6 Resident Evil The Man From Toronto 7 All American: Homecoming Too Old for Fairy Tales 8 Alba 12 Strong 9 Extraordinary Attorney Woo Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl 10 Blown Away CHiPS

What will you be checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments. We’ll be back on Sunday for a complete recap of everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days.