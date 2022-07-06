What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 6th, 2022

We’re mid-week and welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for the week. We’ve got 10 movies and shows to cover today that have hit the week so far and we’ll also check in with what’s trending in the US top 10s too.

Before we get into the new releases, a bit of housecleaning. There is lots to look forward to on Netflix this week with the big two Netflix Original releases being The Sea Beast on Friday alongside Lana Condor’s new Netflix series, Boo, Bitch!.

On the removals front, Netflix will be losing the Paul Walker-led action thriller Brick Mansions tomorrow and the Reese Witherspoon rom-com Home Again on Friday.

Girl in the Picture (2022)

Genre: True-crime, Documentary

Director: Skye Borgman

Runtime: 102 mins

Adding to Netflix’s vast true-crime documentary library today is a new entry from Skye Borgman who is best known for the 2017 doc, Abducted in Plain Sight and even worked on one of the new Netflix-exclusive episodes of Unsolved Mysteries.

Here’s what you can expect from the new doc:

“A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all.”

Leave No Trace (2018)

Genre: Adventure, Drama

Director: Debra Granik

Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster, Jeffery Rifflard

Writer: Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini, Peter Rock

Runtime: 109 min

Instantly rising in the Netflix movie top 10s since its arrival on Monday is the Bleecker Street movie released in 2018. The movie itself is based on a novel that is based on a true story. It follows a father and daughter living in content isolation who find their lives shaken when authorities move them back into society.

The well-reviewed movie (it boasts 100% on RottenTomatoes) had some glowing reviews at the time of its theatrical release. SlashFilm gave the movie a 9 out of 10 saying “It is not an easy thing to place us into the lives of people we’ve never had real-life contact with, but this is the stuff that fuels Granik’s creativity, and Leave No Trace is a fresh reminder of her talent.”

Av: The Hunt (2020)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Emre Akay

Cast: Billur Melis Koç, Ahmet Rifat Sungar, Yagiz Can Konyali

Writer: Emre Akay, Deniz Cuylan

Runtime: 86 min

Another well-reviewed movie that came to Netflix at the top end of the week is AV: The Hunt which hails from Turkey.

Here’s what you can expect from the Turkish thriller:

“Hunted by those seeking to punish her in the name of honor, Ay?e makes a treacherous attempt to flee as the odds stack up against her.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 6th

5 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Av: The Hunt (2020) – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Girl in the Picture (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband — and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.

– TV-MA – English – In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband — and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Clare and Aidan make a pact to break up before college — no regrets, no broken hearts. But will one epic goodbye date offer them a last chance at love?

– TV-14 – English – Clare and Aidan make a pact to break up before college — no regrets, no broken hearts. But will one epic goodbye date offer them a last chance at love? Leave No Trace (2018) – PG – English – A father and daughter living in content isolation find their lives — and bond — shaken when authorities move them back into society.

– PG – English – A father and daughter living in content isolation find their lives — and bond — shaken when authorities move them back into society. Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2019) – TV-MA – Hindi – Exasperated with living in perpetual fear for their safety, four women kidnap a man to show him the realities of being female in Delhi.

5 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Using archival footage and interviews with survivors, this docuseries chronicles the attack that changed the course of World War II.

– TV-14 – English – Using archival footage and interviews with survivors, this docuseries chronicles the attack that changed the course of World War II. Control Z (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover his/her identity.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover his/her identity. King of Stonks (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Desperate for startup stardom, an overly-ambitious finance mastermind lies, cheats and schemes his less-than-authentic company up the ladder to success.

– TV-MA – German – Desperate for startup stardom, an overly-ambitious finance mastermind lies, cheats and schemes his less-than-authentic company up the ladder to success. Lellobee City Farm (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – All the fun’s on this farm! Join a colorful crew of kids and animals ready to sing along to simple songs, share new life lessons and learn together!

– TV-Y – English – All the fun’s on this farm! Join a colorful crew of kids and animals ready to sing along to simple songs, share new life lessons and learn together! The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – For decades, a Utah ranch has been a hotspot of strange, unexplained phenomena. A new owner brings in investigators to unlock the property’s mysteries.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 6th, 2022

Let’s take a look at what’s trending in the US top 10s. Most of the movies dominating the movies list have all been added in the past 7 days with The Man From Toronto the only Netflix Original movie to remain in the top 10s.

In the TV list, what’s incredible there is the number of documentaries/reality series that are currently residing in the top 10s.

