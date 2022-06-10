What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 10th, 2022

It’s been a busy backend of the week with lots of new movies and TV shows released on Netflix so we’re here to bring you up to speed on everything new on Netflix and sift through the full list and give you some viewing recommendations for the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix US and what’s trending in the top 10s for June 10th, 2022.
A few titles are planned to release over the weekend. We’ve got two Netflix Is A Joke Festival additions with Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory arriving tomorrow and the second batch of episodes of That’s My Time with David Letterman on Sunday.
No major removals this weekend but the Netflix Original series Charité and Charité at War leave next week as does all five seasons of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 10th, 2022
Let’s now walk you through our top 3 new releases on Netflix headed into the weekend. We’ll be back tomorrow with a bumper edition of our best new movies on Netflix.
Peaky Blinders (Season 6 – Final Season)
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Writer: Steven Knight
Runtime: 60 min
Awards: Won 1 BAFTA Award21 wins & 47 nominations total
Looking for a show with lots of seasons to dig into? If you haven’t yet tried out Peaky Blinders, then this is the prime time to with all six seasons now available on the service in all regions except the UK (they’ll get it later).
The BBC series has been on the air since 2013 now and comes to a dramatic and explosive end with its final 6 episodes.
If you’ve never watched the series before, here’s what you can expect:
“A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.”
First Kill (Season 1)
Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery
Cast: Jonas Dylan Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Sarah Catherine Hook
Runtime: 48 mins
With The CW’s lineup of shows coming to Netflix now dwindling, Netflix has been investing heavily to come up with replacements with this one being one of their best attempts yet with it already having a pretty active following ahead of release.
The series focuses on Juliette and Calliope who are effectively polar opposites with one being a vampire and the other a vampire hunter. Nevertheless, they fall for each other and hard.
Reviews have ultimately been mixed on the show thus far. Variety called it a “tired take” on the various genres it inhabits adding that it’s “a clumsy swing at relevance than a tale anyone can really sink their teeth into.”
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022)
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Ben Stassen, Benjamin Mousquet
Cast: Jordan Tartakow, Joe Ochman, Laila Berzins, Danny Fehsenfeld
Writer: David Collard
Runtime: 91 min
From Dark Horse Comics and nWave Pictures comes a new animated hour and a half feature film that’s not made any significant headlines so we’re happy to shine a spotlight on it here.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.”
Full List of 19 New Releases on Netflix in the US
12 New Movies Added Today
- Ben & Jody (2022) – TV-MA – Indonesian – Two best friends band together with a group of villagers to fight back against treacherous illegal loggers attempting to take away their land.
- Brahms: The Boy II (2020) – PG-13 – English – On the heels of trauma, a couple relocates to a remote estate, where their young son bonds to a doll who is very lifelike — and possibly very evil.
- Breaded Life (2021) – TV-MA – English – After everyone in his life mysteriously forgets him, a wealthy young man must seek help from the only one who recognizes him — the local bread seller.
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.
- Closet Monster (2015) – TV-MA – English – Teenage Oscar is desperate to get out — out of his home, out of his head — but isn’t sure how to be himself in a world where freedom doesn’t feel safe.
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Bob Saget’s friends and family honor the late comedian during a night of laughter and music with Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Stamos and more.
- Don (2022) – TV-PG – Tamil – Seeking a sense of purpose, a wayward college student navigates life on campus while enduring a controlling father and a disciplinarian professor.
- Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from AIR Studios (2022) – TV-14 – Japanese – Catch an intimate glimpse into the live sessions of Hikaru Utada’s brand-new album “Bad Mode,” recorded at the legendary AIR Studios in London.
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022) – TV-MA – English – LGBTQ+ comedy legends and red-hot rising stars share the stage for a historic night of laughter and queer joy hosted by Billy Eichner.
- The Bling Lagosians (2019) – TV-14 – Yoruba – With a matriarch bent on having a lavish 51st birthday party, her family’s debt is on the verge of exposure, threatening their business — and legacy.
- Trees of Peace (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.
- Vice (2018) – R – English – With his formidable wife Lynne by his side, Dick Cheney gains power and shrewdly manipulates the U.S. vice presidency with explosive global consequences.
7 New TV Series Added Today
- 2020 (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – Seeking personal revenge, an investigator goes undercover to capture a wanted drug lord, but her mission gets complicated by unwanted feelings.
- Al Hayba (Season 4) – TV-14 – Arabic – In a village by the Lebanon-Syria border, the head of an arms-smuggling clan contends with family conflicts, power struggles and complicated love.
- First Kill (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.
- Intimacy (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A rising politician’s career is threatened when a surreptitiously recorded video of her sex life is leaked to the public.
- Peaky Blinders (Season 6 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.
- Rhythm + Flow France (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.
- The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 2) – TV-G – English – When a teen accidentally discovers an enchanted realm, she becomes the only one able to unite the human and magical worlds – and save both from evil.
Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 10th, 2022
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Stranger Things
|Hustle
|2
|All American
|Interceptor
|3
|Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
|The Amazing Spider-Man
|4
|The Lincoln Lawyer
|Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
|5
|Surviving Summer
|Titanic
|6
|Ozark
|10,000 BC
|7
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|Dumb and Dumber
|8
|Floor is Lava
|The Hurt Locker
|9
|CoComelon
|Mission: Impossible
|10
|The Perfect Mother
|Brahms: The Boys II