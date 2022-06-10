What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 10th, 2022

It’s been a busy backend of the week with lots of new movies and TV shows released on Netflix so we’re here to bring you up to speed on everything new on Netflix and sift through the full list and give you some viewing recommendations for the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix US and what’s trending in the top 10s for June 10th, 2022.

A few titles are planned to release over the weekend. We’ve got two Netflix Is A Joke Festival additions with Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory arriving tomorrow and the second batch of episodes of That’s My Time with David Letterman on Sunday.

No major removals this weekend but the Netflix Original series Charité and Charité at War leave next week as does all five seasons of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 10th, 2022

Let’s now walk you through our top 3 new releases on Netflix headed into the weekend. We’ll be back tomorrow with a bumper edition of our best new movies on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders (Season 6 – Final Season)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle

Writer: Steven Knight

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Won 1 BAFTA Award21 wins & 47 nominations total

Looking for a show with lots of seasons to dig into? If you haven’t yet tried out Peaky Blinders, then this is the prime time to with all six seasons now available on the service in all regions except the UK (they’ll get it later).

The BBC series has been on the air since 2013 now and comes to a dramatic and explosive end with its final 6 episodes.

If you’ve never watched the series before, here’s what you can expect:

“A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.”

First Kill (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Jonas Dylan Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Sarah Catherine Hook

Runtime: 48 mins

With The CW’s lineup of shows coming to Netflix now dwindling, Netflix has been investing heavily to come up with replacements with this one being one of their best attempts yet with it already having a pretty active following ahead of release.

The series focuses on Juliette and Calliope who are effectively polar opposites with one being a vampire and the other a vampire hunter. Nevertheless, they fall for each other and hard.

Reviews have ultimately been mixed on the show thus far. Variety called it a “tired take” on the various genres it inhabits adding that it’s “a clumsy swing at relevance than a tale anyone can really sink their teeth into.”

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Ben Stassen, Benjamin Mousquet

Cast: Jordan Tartakow, Joe Ochman, Laila Berzins, Danny Fehsenfeld

Writer: David Collard

Runtime: 91 min

From Dark Horse Comics and nWave Pictures comes a new animated hour and a half feature film that’s not made any significant headlines so we’re happy to shine a spotlight on it here.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.”