What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 15th, 2021

Happy Tuesday and we’ve got a bunch of new Netflix releases to walk you through for June 15th, 2021! In fact, 12 new releases have just touched down on Netflix US. We’ll also take a look at what’s currently trending on Netflix’s top 10s.

Missed any of the new releases last week? Head back to our recap of the past 7 days and if you want to see what’s coming to Netflix for the rest of the week, our guide is up for that too.

There are a lot of highlights to cover today so let’s waste no time in getting into what’s new on Netflix today:

Best New Movies & Shows Added to Netflix Today

The Reason I Jump (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Jerry Rothwell

Cast: Jim Fujiwara, David Mitchell, Jordan O’Donegan

Runtime: 82 min

Awards: 7 wins & 13 nominations.

Winner of 7 awards and lauded by critics is the documentary that delves into the experience of a group of young people growing up with autism.

It’s based on the memoir of Naoki Higashida and joins Netflix today.

Workin’ Moms (Season 5)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 4 wins & 35 nominations

Canada’s CBC has produced some epic comedies that have landed on Netflix over the past decade but we still don’t feel like Workin’ Moms gets the respect it deserves.

The series follows a new mom who has to adjust to her new life and we get to experience through the five seasons so far (a sixth is in development) the kids growing up.

Life of Crime (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Director: Daniel Schechter

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Yasiin Bey, Isla Fisher

Writer: Daniel Schechter, Elmore Leonard

Runtime: 98 min

Returning to Netflix today is Life of Crime (last seen on Netflix in 2015), the ensemble movie that features the talents of Mos Def, Jennifer Annister, and Will Forte.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never checked out the Lionsgate released movie before:

“After two small-time crooks kidnap and ransom a rich businessman’s wife, they discover a flaw in their plan: Her cheating husband doesn’t want her back.”

Avengers Climate Conundrum (Season 1)

Genre: Animation

Cast: Giles Panton, Michael Daingerfield, Bill Newton, James Blight, Nicole Oliver, Adrian Petriw

Runtime: 30 min

Disney has all but left Netflix with only a handful of titles remaining however, Lego titles still arrive on Netflix.

Today, all of the first season of Avengers Climate Conundrum drops onto Netflix. The Disney XD series sees Tony Stark’s weather machine wreak havoc around the world and it’s up to our heroes to fix it.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 15th, 2021

6 New Movies Added Today

FTA (1972)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) Netflix Original

Life of Crime (2013)

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)

Sir! No Sir! (2005)

The Reason I Jump (2020)

7 New TV Series Added Today

Avengers Climate Conundrum (Season 1)

Beyond Evil (Season 1)

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe (Season 1) Netflix Original

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán (Season 1) Netflix Original

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)

Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) Netflix Original

Workin’ Moms (Season 5) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for June 15th, 2021