What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 15th, 2021

Happy Tuesday and we’ve got a bunch of new Netflix releases to walk you through for June 15th, 2021! In fact, 12 new releases have just touched down on Netflix US. We’ll also take a look at what’s currently trending on Netflix’s top 10s.
Missed any of the new releases last week? Head back to our recap of the past 7 days and if you want to see what’s coming to Netflix for the rest of the week, our guide is up for that too.
There are a lot of highlights to cover today so let’s waste no time in getting into what’s new on Netflix today:
Best New Movies & Shows Added to Netflix Today
The Reason I Jump (2020)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Jerry Rothwell
Cast: Jim Fujiwara, David Mitchell, Jordan O’Donegan
Runtime: 82 min
Awards: 7 wins & 13 nominations.
Winner of 7 awards and lauded by critics is the documentary that delves into the experience of a group of young people growing up with autism.
It’s based on the memoir of Naoki Higashida and joins Netflix today.
Workin’ Moms (Season 5)
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi
Runtime: 30 min
Awards: 4 wins & 35 nominations
Canada’s CBC has produced some epic comedies that have landed on Netflix over the past decade but we still don’t feel like Workin’ Moms gets the respect it deserves.
The series follows a new mom who has to adjust to her new life and we get to experience through the five seasons so far (a sixth is in development) the kids growing up.
Life of Crime (2013)
Genre: Comedy, Crime
Director: Daniel Schechter
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Yasiin Bey, Isla Fisher
Writer: Daniel Schechter, Elmore Leonard
Runtime: 98 min
Returning to Netflix today is Life of Crime (last seen on Netflix in 2015), the ensemble movie that features the talents of Mos Def, Jennifer Annister, and Will Forte.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never checked out the Lionsgate released movie before:
“After two small-time crooks kidnap and ransom a rich businessman’s wife, they discover a flaw in their plan: Her cheating husband doesn’t want her back.”
Avengers Climate Conundrum (Season 1)
Genre: Animation
Cast: Giles Panton, Michael Daingerfield, Bill Newton, James Blight, Nicole Oliver, Adrian Petriw
Runtime: 30 min
Disney has all but left Netflix with only a handful of titles remaining however, Lego titles still arrive on Netflix.
Today, all of the first season of Avengers Climate Conundrum drops onto Netflix. The Disney XD series sees Tony Stark’s weather machine wreak havoc around the world and it’s up to our heroes to fix it.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 15th, 2021
6 New Movies Added Today
- FTA (1972)
- Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) Netflix Original
- Life of Crime (2013)
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)
- Sir! No Sir! (2005)
- The Reason I Jump (2020)
7 New TV Series Added Today
- Avengers Climate Conundrum (Season 1)
- Beyond Evil (Season 1)
- Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)
- Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Workin’ Moms (Season 5) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for June 15th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Wish Dragon
|Manifest
|2
|Awake
|Sweet Tooth
|3
|A Haunted House 2
|Lupin
|4
|Home
|CoComelon
|5
|2 Hearts
|Lucifer
|6
|Trouble
|L.A.’s Finest
|7
|The Devil Below
|Fresh, Fried & Crispy
|8
|The Mitchells vs. The Machines
|Dirty John
|9
|Skater Girl
|Alone
|10
|Army of the Dead
|Kim’s Convenience