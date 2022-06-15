What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 15th, 2022

It’s the middle of the week and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be covering all 20 of the new additions that have arrived on Netflix US between Monday and today. We’ll also check in with the Netflix top 10s to see what’s trending there.

Quick housekeeping before we dive into what’s new. On the removals front, today is your last chance to watch Cop Car (2015) starring Kevin Bacon before it departs. Leaving later in the week are movies Riding Faith (Hope Ranch) (2020) and Silver Linings Playbook (2012).

Still to come to Netflix this week includes Spiderhead, the big new Netflix movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Stephen King’s It, and the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix So Far This Week

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Rahel Romahn

Writer: Ben Falcone

Runtime: 28 mins

A dystopian workplace comedy here starring real-world couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy who both serve as executive producers on the project too.

8 episodes dropped today and here’s what you can expect:

“About a mid level tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.”

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1)

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV

Cast: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish, Mark Dacascos

Runtime: 47 mins

Iron Chef is the long-running cooking show that first originated in the early 1990s on Japanese televisions but later saw US adaptations. Now it’s been modernized in an all-new Netflix format which releases today with eight new episodes.

Unlike most cooking competitions, this series puts the best chefs in the world to the test in a series of trials that will push them to their limits.

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

Cast: Josephine Bolling McCall, Gwen Carr, Tiffany Crutcher

Writer: Jeffery Robinson

Runtime: 117 min

Awards: 5 wins & 8 nominations

One of the new titles to come to Netflix as part of the new Sony deal is Who Are We which arrived on Monday.

The documentary seeks to see how racism has evolved over the years from slavery to the modern-day using lectures, interviews and anecdotes.

Given its topic, reviews are ultimately mixed on the platform with critics giving it an 89 on Metacritic while only having a 5.2 on IMDb.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

12 New Movies Added

Centauro (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.

– TV-MA – Spanish – To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life. Front Cover (2015) – TV-MA – Chinese – A New York stylist works with an up-and-coming Chinese actor, beginning a bumpy relationship that gives them new perspectives on life, work and love.

– TV-MA – Chinese – A New York stylist works with an up-and-coming Chinese actor, beginning a bumpy relationship that gives them new perspectives on life, work and love. Hakkunde (2017) – TV-14 – English – A perpetually unemployed graduate desperately leaves his city for a potential opportunity until a roadblock threatens to derail his chance at a career.

– TV-14 – English – A perpetually unemployed graduate desperately leaves his city for a potential opportunity until a roadblock threatens to derail his chance at a career. Halftime (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

– TV-MA – English – Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary. Heart Parade (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Polish – To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.

– TV-PG – Polish – To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend. Home2Home (2022) – TV-MA – English – In this documentary, a young man with a taste for adventure bikes 27,000 miles around the world and encounters people from all walks of life.

– TV-MA – English – In this documentary, a young man with a taste for adventure bikes 27,000 miles around the world and encounters people from all walks of life. Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an iconic celebration of women in comedy with stand-up sets from Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Michelle Buteau and more.

– TV-14 – English – Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an iconic celebration of women in comedy with stand-up sets from Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Michelle Buteau and more. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019) – TV-14 – Dzongkha – A young man with a dream of moving to Australia finds himself teaching a classroom of eager children — and a yak — in a remote Bhutanese village.

– TV-14 – Dzongkha – A young man with a dream of moving to Australia finds himself teaching a classroom of eager children — and a yak — in a remote Bhutanese village. Material (2012) – TV-14 – English – A dutiful son must hide his pursuit of stand-up comedy from his staunch father, who expects him to inherit his store and uphold their Muslim beliefs.

– TV-14 – English – A dutiful son must hide his pursuit of stand-up comedy from his staunch father, who expects him to inherit his store and uphold their Muslim beliefs. Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Pete Davidson jokes about rumors, free plane rides and his very weird year as he invites his friends onstage for a night of stand-up comedy and music.

– TV-MA – English – Pete Davidson jokes about rumors, free plane rides and his very weird year as he invites his friends onstage for a night of stand-up comedy and music. The Wrath of God (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose her truth.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose her truth. Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021) – PG-13 – English – Through a powerful lecture and archival film, civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a sobering timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States.

8 New TV Series Added

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Seasons 5-6) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

– TV-Y – English – Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere. God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Sweet Clark seems like the last person God would tap to fight evil. He’ll need his office crush and good pals to help spread the word and save the world.

– TV-MA – English – Sweet Clark seems like the last person God would tap to fight evil. He’ll need his office crush and good pals to help spread the word and save the world. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Iron Chef is back! In this next-level cooking competition, culinary stars compete to enter an epic finale and vie for the title of Iron Legend.

– TV-G – English – Iron Chef is back! In this next-level cooking competition, culinary stars compete to enter an epic finale and vie for the title of Iron Legend. Maldivas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – To investigate a mystery, a young woman moves into a posh condo community, where she comes into contact with its quirky — and suspicious — residents.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – To investigate a mystery, a young woman moves into a posh condo community, where she comes into contact with its quirky — and suspicious — residents. The Mole (Seasons 3-4) – TV-14 – English – In this competition show, contestants try to earn $1 million for a pot that only one of them will win — while one player secretly sabotages them.

– TV-14 – English – In this competition show, contestants try to earn $1 million for a pot that only one of them will win — while one player secretly sabotages them. Valor (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Following an unsuccessful mission in Somalia, the two surviving members of a U.S. Army helicopter crew are embroiled in an unseemly conspiracy.

– TV-14 – English – Following an unsuccessful mission in Somalia, the two surviving members of a U.S. Army helicopter crew are embroiled in an unseemly conspiracy. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Conspiracy. Fraud. Violence. Murder. What starts out virtual can get real all too quickly — and when the web is worldwide, so are the consequences.

– TV-MA – English – Conspiracy. Fraud. Violence. Murder. What starts out virtual can get real all too quickly — and when the web is worldwide, so are the consequences. When My Love Blooms (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – A man and woman who were in love in their 20s meet again in their 40s, and find that they’ve both become different people during their years apart.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 15th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things Hustle 2 First Kill Halftime 3 All American Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 4 Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 5 Peaky Blinders The Amazing Spider-Man 6 The Lincoln Lawyer Titanic 7 Intimidad Interceptor 8 Ozark Brahms: The Boy II 9 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trees of Peace 10 Surviving Summer The Hurt Locker

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.