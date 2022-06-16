What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 16th, 2022

Happy Thursday and welcome to another roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States where we’ve got another 13 new movies and shows to cover. We’ll also check in with the top 10s where Stranger Things and Hustle hold onto the top spots in the US.

A bunch of new releases are planned for tomorrow and into the weekend. Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth is the big new release tomorrow but we’ll also see the final season of Charmed over the weekend alongside the Stephen King adaptation of It.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix Today

Speed Kills (2018)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Jodi Scurfield

Cast: John Travolta, Katheryn Winnick, Jennifer Esposito

Writer: David Aaron Cohen, John Luessenhop, Paul Castro

Runtime: 102 min

Let’s be honest, John Travolta movies in recent years have hardly been top-tier and if you haven’t enjoyed any of his recent output, Speed Kills is unlikely to change your opinion of him.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of reasons to watch this over-the-top crime drama from Saban Films. It’s adapted from the Arthur J. Harris book and sees Travolta plays Ben Aronoff, a mobbed-up motorboat racer who helps move millions of dollars’ worth of drugs into Miami before drawing the ire of the DEA and the mafia.

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Emily Osment, Alex Brightman, Clinton Leupp

Writer: Hamish Steele

Runtime: 27 mins

Coming out of the embattled Netflix Animation today is Dead End: Paranormal Park (previously known as DeadEndia), a new 2D animated series that sees Barney alongside his walking and talking dog teaming up with unlikely parties to save the world in a haunted theme park.

While the series certainly won’t be for everyone, the show has been praised for its representations of LGBTQ groups.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Morgan Neville

Cast: Fred Rogers, Joanne Rogers, John Rogers

Runtime: 95 min

Finally, today is a superb documentary and possibly one of the best documentaries now on Netflix period.

We’re referring to the Focus Features documentary on PBS children’s show host, Fred Rogers who many of you likely grew up watching. The doc is about the life and career of Rogers who hosted Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood between 1968 through 2001.

Of course, Rogers came to life on screen more recently with the Sony movie that starred Tom Hanks.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for Today

7 New Movies Added Today

Collision (2022) – TV-MA – English – Over the course of one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife race to save their daughter from a notorious crime lord.

– TV-MA – English – Over the course of one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife race to save their daughter from a notorious crime lord. Kabuki Akadousuzunosuke (2022) – TV-PG – Japanese – The final installment of kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe’s “Idomu” series features Toma Ikuta in his first kabuki role.

– TV-PG – Japanese – The final installment of kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe’s “Idomu” series features Toma Ikuta in his first kabuki role. Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – Drama, heritage, soul; Actor Toma Ikuta trains for his first kabuki theater performance with his long-time friend, kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe.

– TV-PG – Japanese – Drama, heritage, soul; Actor Toma Ikuta trains for his first kabuki theater performance with his long-time friend, kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe. Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Snoop Dogg hosts a night of music and stand-up as he welcomes his friends — including legendary comedians Katt Williams and Mike Epps — to the stage.

– TV-MA – English – Snoop Dogg hosts a night of music and stand-up as he welcomes his friends — including legendary comedians Katt Williams and Mike Epps — to the stage. Speed Kills (2018) – R – English

– R – English Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact (2019) – TV-14 – English – From public protests to viral movements, the aftermath of the R. Kelly docuseries is explored in this special featuring journalists and experts.

– TV-14 – English – From public protests to viral movements, the aftermath of the R. Kelly docuseries is explored in this special featuring journalists and experts. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) – PG-13 – English – When Fred Rogers found his calling in television, his unassuming children’s show was beloved by generations for his kindness, empathy and understanding.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Cold Case Files (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Masterful detectives utilize forensic science and criminal psychology to re-examine long-standing cases.

– TV-MA – English – Masterful detectives utilize forensic science and criminal psychology to re-examine long-standing cases. Dead End: Paranormal Park () Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park — and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse.

– TV-Y7 – English – Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park — and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse. Karma’s World Music Videos (Volume 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

– TV-PG – English – Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity! Love & Anarchy (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.

– TV-MA – Swedish – A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives. Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – In this documentary series on the tangled history of allegations against musician R. Kelly, women give detailed accounts of sexual and mental abuse.

– TV-MA – English – In this documentary series on the tangled history of allegations against musician R. Kelly, women give detailed accounts of sexual and mental abuse. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – As more women come forward with harrowing accusations against R. Kelly, his criminal case gains momentum in this follow-up to the powerful docuseries.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 16th 2022