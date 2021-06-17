What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 17th, 2021

Another 12 new releases just touched down on Netflix in the United States today. Let’s take a look at what’s now available on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10 charts.

Today is your last chance to catch a number of titles on Netflix including the Western Big Kill starring Danny Trejo, the excellent documentary Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers and a number of foreign titles too.

The big new release for tomorrow is the fourth full season of Elite, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood and the Mobile Suit Gundam anime collection.

Best New Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix Today

Black Summer (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Justin Chu Cary, Jaime King, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr.

Writer: John Hyams, Karl Schaefer

Runtime: 40 min

Netflix has had a bit of zombie fever so far this year with the release of Army of the Dead but now we’re back at it with the return of Black Summer.

From the creators of Z Nation, this zombie series is set during the early days of an outbreak following a group of survivors. The second season ramps up the violence and by most accounts improves dramatically over the first season.

Katla (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Guðrún Eyfjörð, Íris Tanja Flygenring, Aliette Opheim, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Þorsteinn Bachmann, Sólveig Arnarsdóttir

Writer: Sigurjón Kjartansson, Baltasar Kormákur

Runtime: 43 mins

Marking another first for Netflix today is the release of the Icelandic series Katla. The sci-fi thriller sees an eruption of a volcano that turns the world upside down.

Early reviews suggest this is going to be a sleeper hit for Netflix adding to the already impressive slate of European-made sci-fi titles.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: David O. Russell

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Writer: David O. Russell (screenplay), Matthew Quick (novel)

Runtime: 122 min

Awards: Won 1 Oscar. Another 88 wins & 148 nominations.

Longtime Netflix subscribers will know Silver Linings Playbook has come and gone numerous times over the years but it’s back once again today.

The excellent drama based on the novel is a marvelous film and we’re happy to see it again today. Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not watched before:

“A man with bipolar disorder moves home with his parents and makes a connection with a spirited widow, which helps both of them heal in unique ways.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 17th, 2021

6 New Movies Added Today

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) Netflix Original

Aziza (2019)

Besieged Bread (2016)

Fan Girl (2020)

Red Snow (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Black Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hospital Playlist (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Katla (Season 1) Netflix Original

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Gift (Season 3) Netflix Original

