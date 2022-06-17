What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 17th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix. Today, seven new releases have just touched down onto the service ahead of the weekend, including the big new Chris Hemsworth movie, Spiderhead. Here’s a look at what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for June 17th, 2022.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 17th

Spiderhead (2022)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth, Charles Parnell

Writer: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Saunders

Runtime: 106 min

Chris Hemsworth leads one of Netflix’s big new movies for the summer in the form of Spiderhead which comes from the same director that has had another massive hit over the summer in the form of Top Gun: Maverick.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he’s testing for a pharmaceutical genius.”

While for many the ending didn’t quite stick the landing of what was set up (a very punny reference here) you’ll still get to see some very good performances and while we’re waiting for Black Mirror season 6, this will certainly scratch an itch.

The Healer (2016)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Director: Paco Arango

Cast: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jonathan Pryce, Camilla Luddington

Writer: Paco Arango

Runtime: 113 min

Returning to Netflix today is the feel-good drama The Healer which comes from Vision Films.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you dive to jump in over the weekend:

“A handyman who has hit rock bottom agrees to live with his distant uncle, who insists that his ability to fix things extends beyond the repair shop.”

The movie returns today having left Netflix in June 2021.

You Don’t Know Me (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Samuel Adewunmi, Sophie Wilde, Bukky Bakray, Roger Nsengiyumva, Tuwaine Barrett, Yetunde Oduwole

Runtime: 55 mins

Arriving on Netflix today without much fanfare is the new courtroom drama series that originates from the United Kingdom and in fact, first aired on the BBC.

Now on Netflix with Netflix Original branding, here’s what you can expect from the series:

“When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 17th, 2022

3 New Movies Added Today

Spiderhead (2022) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English The Healer (2016) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Rainbow High (Season 2) – TV-Y – English – The popular fashion dolls come to life in this animated series as they let their talents and true colors shine at the visual arts school, Rainbow High.

– TV-Y – English – The popular fashion dolls come to life in this animated series as they let their talents and true colors shine at the visual arts school, Rainbow High. She (Season 2) Netflix Original – N/A – Hindi – An undercover assignment to expose a drug ring becomes a timid Mumbai constable’s road to empowerment as she realizes her dormant sexuality’s potential.

– N/A – Hindi – An undercover assignment to expose a drug ring becomes a timid Mumbai constable’s road to empowerment as she realizes her dormant sexuality’s potential. The War Next-door (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When two antagonistic families end up living next door in a posh neighborhood, the matriarchs launch a full-scale war that has unintended consequences.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When two antagonistic families end up living next door in a posh neighborhood, the matriarchs launch a full-scale war that has unintended consequences. You Don’t Know Me (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 17th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things Hustle 2 God’s Favorite Idiot Halftime 3 All American Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 4 First Kill Collision 5 Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey The Amazing Spider-Man 6 Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 7 Peaky Blinders Titanic 8 The Lincoln Lawyer The Wrath of God 9 Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Centauro 10 Ozark Interceptor

