What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 18th, 2021

TGIF and welcome to your Friday new releases where we’ve just seen yet another double-digit addition slate. In total, there are 13 new releases added today and we’ll walk you through our highlights, the full list, and what’s currently trending in the top 10s for June 18th, 2021.

Only one new release is planned for the weekend which is the K-drama Nevertheless. Few removals to look out for over the weekend includes The Darkest Dawn, Hungerford, Goldie, and The Underwear.

Now here’s a few of our highlights for the day:

Elite (Season 4)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Miguel Bernardeau

Writer: Darío Madrona, Carlos Montero

Runtime: 60 min

All week Netflix has been building up to the big release of Elite’s much anticipated fourth season all week with the release of its various shorts.

Now it’s time for the main event though.

The new season sees the return of a few faces and plenty of new ones in a school that’s constantly facing disaster.

If you’ve never seen the show before, here’s what you can expect:

“When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

Fatherhood (2021) N

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Paul Weitz

Cast: Paul Alexander Désiré, Rodney Alexandre, Christine Lan, Letitia Brookes

Runtime: 109 min

Critics are absolutely raving for this new movie starring Kevin Hart. We follow a young father who is placed in the difficult position of having to raise his new kid solo.

The movie is currently sitting at 71% on RottenTomatoes whereas IMDb currently has the movie at a 6.5.

Mobile Suit Gundam Movie Collection (1981 to 1988)

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama

Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Cast: Tôru Furuya, Shûichi Ikeda, Hirotaka Suzuoki

Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino

In anticipation of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway coming to Netflix on July 1st, 2021, Netflix has picked up the licensing rights to the first three major movies and Char’s Counterattack.

The beautifully animated anime series are all classics and serve as an excellent introduction to the franchise which Netflix will be picking up the baton for next month.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 18th, 2021

9 New Movies Added Today

A Family (2020) Netflix Original

Fatherhood (2021) Netflix Original

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) Netflix Original

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space (1982)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (1988)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Elite (Season 4) Netflix Original

So Not Worth It (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Rational Life (Season 1) Netflix Original

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for June 18th, 2021