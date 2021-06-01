What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 1st, 2021

Happy first of the month and Netflix US continues the upward trend of getting more releases on June 1st. Below, we’ll list all 69 new movies and TV series that managed to hit Netflix today.

How does today’s haul compare to previous June 1st additions year prior? Let’s take a look:

June 1 2021 – 69 additions

June 1 2020 – 52 additions

June 1 2019 – 44 additions

June 1 2018 – 36 additions

Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for June 1st, 2021.

Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally

Writer: David Caspe

Runtime: 22 min

Awards: 1 win & 33 nominations.

It’s always a good day when a complete collection of seasons hit Netflix (especially since it’s quite a rare occurrence nowadays).

Today, Netflix got all three seasons of the ABC comedy series Happy Endings (although it’s actually licensed from Sony Television Pictures).

If you never caught it on network TV, here’s what you can expect:

“After his fiancée, Alex, dumps him at the altar, Dave finds himself nursing a broken heart and battling her for custody of their quirky friends.”

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002) & The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

Nickelodeon titles always do well on Netflix and today, two feature films hit including the movie for The Wild Thornberrys and Hey Arnold!.

Downton Abbey (Seasons 1-6)

As per our previous reporting, Downton Abbey arrives on Netflix today in full. We know period dramas do well (see Bridgerton) so this is a welcome addition today.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never dived in before:

“Exposing the snobbery and machinations of a vanishing class system, this series chronicles events in the lives of the Crawley family and their servants.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 1st, 2021

62 New Movies Added Today

A Perfect Ending (2012)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Abduction (2011)

American Outlaws (2001)

And Then Came Lola (2009)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Bebe’s Kids (1992)

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2021)

Bliss (1997)

Chinatown (1974)

Cloudburst (2002)

Company of Heroes (2013)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Dream/Killer (2015)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Felon (2008)

Flipped (2010)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Gold Statue (2019)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Hot Rod (2007)

I Am Sam (2001)

Love Jones (1997)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mosquita y Mari (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Population 436 (2006)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2017)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Stand by Me (1986)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Streets of Fire (1984)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) Netflix Original

Swordfish (2001)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Girl King (2015)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Meddler (2015)

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

The Prince and Me (2004)

The Ring (2002)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

The Wind (2018)

Then Came You (2018)

Welcome Home (2018)

What Women Want (2000)

World Trade Center (2006)

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968)

8 New TV Series Added Today

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2)

CoComelon (Season 3)

Downton Abbey (Seasons 1-6)

Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)

Ouran High School Host Club (Season 1)

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1)

The Platform (Season 3)

