What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 23rd, 2021

It’s a Netflix Original bonanza with five new additions coming in today from all around the world. Here’s a rundown of what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for June 23rd, 2021.

No removals that require your desperate attention. We would recommend watching Tales of the City which is removed after the weekend if you haven’t already.

Elsewhere, Netflix Canada and Netflix UK got the exact same rundown of new releases today meaning that these highlights and full list applies to Netflix US, CA, and the UK.

Now let’s get into some highlights:

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for June 23rd, 2021

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Aislinn Derbez, Andrea Chaparro

Runtime: 86 min

It’s been a crazy journey for The House of Flowers on Netflix. It’s seen plenty of ups and downs and now culminates in this grand finale in the form of a feature film.

It’s absolutely vital to watch the TV show before this movie so go ahead and do that now.

Here, however, is what you can expect from the movie:

“The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.”

Good on Paper (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Kimmy Gatewood

Cast: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Rebecca Rittenhouse

Writer: Iliza Shlesinger

Runtime: 92 min

Iliza Shlesinger is the main draw for this new Netflix comedy however critics and audiences thus far haven’t found much to get excited about.

The movie is a traditional rom-com that doesn’t rock the boat with many new ideas but that may just be what you’re looking for.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2 – Part 1)

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV, Romance

Cast: Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey

Runtime: 40 min

Finally, we’d like to highlight for those reality TV hounds out there that the first batch of new episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 2 are now available.

The series pits a group of “hotties” onto an island with one simple rule. Don’t screw. That’s it.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 23rd, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Good on Paper (2021) Netflix Original

Murder by the Coast (2021) Netflix Original

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for June 23rd, 2021