What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 24th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your roundup of what’s new on Netflix for Friday, June 24th. We’ve also got several additions from yesterday to also cover so here’s a full look at all 11 new releases on Netflix and what’s trending in the US today.

Most of the big releases are now on Netflix for this week but season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is due to drop tomorrow and the final drop of Netflix’s Netflix is a Joke Festival in the form of a “Best of the Festival” episode which drops on Sunday.

Today notably saw the removal of three seasons of Reign with season 4 still available for the time being. Set to be removed on Sunday is the LGBT movie I Am Michael and looking ahead to next week, we’d recommend speeding up binges of Criminal Minds given it departs in full next week.

The Man from Toronto (2022)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Director: Patrick Hughes

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin, Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart

Writer: Robbie Fox, Chris Bremner, Jason Blumenthal

Netflix’s big new movie of the week is The Man From Toronto which Netflix acquired from Sony Pictures earlier this year. It arrives on Netflix globally and sees the world’s deadliest assassin and New York’s biggest screw-up mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin, Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, Park Myung-hoon

Writer: Álex Pina

Runtime: 78 mins

Money Heist is one of Netflix’s biggest properties and although the main Spanish series came to an end in 2021, Netflix is not done with it. Indeed, today is the first of likely many international spin-offs and recreations.

Following a similar beat to its Spanish counterpart, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area sees Yoo Ji-Tae play the iconic role as The Professor who organizes an unprecedented robbery.

Man Vs Bee (Season 1)

Genre: Short, Comedy, Family

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Daniel Fearn, Chizzy Akudolu

Runtime: 20 mins

Rowan Atkinson, best known for being Blackadder and Mr. Bean, returns to the TV format exclusively for Netflix in this new short-form comedy series that sees him facing off against the most menacing of creatures, a bee.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 24th, 2022

You can find an expanded version of this list via our what’s new on Netflix section and we’ll be back on Sunday for a complete roundup of everything new on Netflix for the past 7 days.

5 New Movies Added Today

Backtrace (2018) – R – English – An amnesic patient is broken out of a psych ward and given an experimental memory drug in the hopes of recovering a missing bag full of cash.

Glamour Girls (2022) – TV-MA – English – The world of high-end escorts promises glamour, wealth and the chance of reinvention for a group of women — till a killing and theft threaten it all.

Paul Virzi: Nocturnal Admissions (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Paul Virzi takes the stage to spill on awkward drugstore runs, his obsession with crime shows and why his wife sabotaged his fitness goals.

The Man from Toronto (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man from Toronto in hopes of staying alive.

Who Is Like Abu Riad? (2007) – TV-14 – Arabic – What starts off as a trip to attend a funeral in Egypt turns into a full-blown treasure hunt for war veteran Abu Riad and his novice, Abbas.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks!

First Class (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Step into the lives of a group of friends in Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

Legacies (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – Born into a rare supernatural bloodline, Hope Mikaelson attends a gifted private school to master her powers and control her evil impulses.

Man Vs Bee (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Bumbling dad Trevor tries to get the best of a cunning bee while house-sitting a posh mansion — but only unleashes more chaos in this comedy series.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – After a decades-long absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

