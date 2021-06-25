What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 25th, 2021

It’s the final day of the week and there are only four new releases to report on today but each one could be worth a watch dependent on what you’re into. Here’s your rundown of what’s new on Netflix and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.
No big removals again for today or tomorrow. However, you’ll be wanting to get a physical or digital copy of The Secret Life of Pets 2 ready as that movie is leaving on Sunday.
Only one title is currently scheduled for the weekend in the form of Wonder Boy which arrives tomorrow.
Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for June 25th, 2021
The Ice Road
Genre: Thriller, Action
Director: Jonathan Hensleigh
Cast: Liam Neeson, Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany
Writer: Jonathan Hensleigh
Runtime: 103 min
Liam Neeson is a movie star where you can pretty much guess what you’re going to get before heading in. That’s absolutely the case for The Ice Road which is a generic action thriller but does it well and therefore, is a solid watch.
We see Neeson play the role of Mike who is racing against time after a remote diamond mine collapses in on itself.
Sex/Life (Season 1)
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos
Writer: Stacy Rukeyser
Runtime: 46 mins
We’ve been tracking this new Netflix series for quite some time which finally arrives on Netflix today.
Here’s what you can expect:
“A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life.”
Sadly, reviews have not been overly kind to the series thus far. Variety’s review was particularly scathing saying it’s “satisfying trash”. Ouch.
The YouTube stats for this trailer have been big which often translates into hits for Netflix so let’s see if that trend continues with this one.
The A List (Season 2)
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Cast: Benjamin Nugent, Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles
Writer: Dan Berlinka, Nina Metivier
Runtime: 25 min
Originally a BBC show in the UK, Netflix took over the production going into season 2 and the fruits of this full Netflix Original season is now available.
The teen mystery drama received strong reviews for its first season and here’s what you can expect going into the second:
“Fact and fiction intertwine as Mia, Dev, Petal, Alex and others attempt to reunite — and re-examine what really happened on Peregrine Island.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 25th, 2021
1 New Movies Added Today
- The Ice Road (2021) Netflix Original
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Ray (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sex/Life (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The A List (Season 2) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for June 25th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Fatherhood
|Manifest
|2
|Good on Paper
|Too Hot to Handle
|3
|Wish Dragon
|CoComelon
|4
|Home
|Sweet Tooth
|5
|The Seventh Day
|The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
|6
|Security
|Black Summer
|7
|Trouble
|Elite
|8
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Workin’ Moms
|9
|The Mitchells vs. The Machines
|Lucifer
|10
|Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
|This Is Pop