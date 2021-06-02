What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 2nd, 2021

We’re still dealing with the fallout from yesterday’s big batch of new releases and we’ve got more new titles to cover today. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for June 2nd, 2021.

2 Hearts (2020)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Lance Hool

Cast: Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Kari Matchett, Adan Canto

Writer: Veronica Hool, Robin U. Russin

Runtime: 101 min

It’s fair to say that those that have watched 2 Hearts when it got a VOD premiere last year were less than impressed. However, that’s on a fairly small sample size so perhaps Netflixers will find something salvageable here.

Here’s what you can expect from 2 Hearts if you’ve yet to see it:

“In parallel love stories, the lives of college student Chris and wealthy businessman Jorge intersect in a profound twist of fate. Based on a true story.”

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu

Runtime: 22 min

Awards: 19 wins & 56 nominations.

The criminally overlooked Kim’s Convenience returns to Netflix today for its now final season.

Masterfully written, the genuinely funny sitcom follows a family running a convenience store in Canada.

Election (1999)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Alexander Payne

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein, Jessica Campbell

Writer: Tom Perrotta (novel), Alexander Payne (screenplay), Jim Taylor (screenplay)

Runtime: 103 min

Perhaps one of the best movie additions to kick off the month so far is Election starring Reese Witherspoon.

The Oscar-nominated movie is a superb movie that holds up today. Here’s what you can expect if you missed the movie released over 2 decades ago.

“Tracy Flick appears to have the election for student council president sewn up until a teacher rounds up a worthy opponent: a popular football player.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 2nd, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

2 Hearts (2020)

Carnaval (2021) Netflix Original

Election (1999)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for June 2nd, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Dog Gone Trouble Lucifer 2 Home Dirty John 3 Blue Miracle Cocomelon 4 Army of the Dead Ragnarok 5 The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Kominsky Method 6 Collateral Beauty Who Killed Sara? 7 Flipped Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 8 The Secret Life of Pets 2 StartUp 9 Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know The Upshaws 10 The Woman in the Window Jupiter’s Legacy

