What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 2nd, 2022

Another busy day of new releases on Netflix in the United States with the return of a rom-com from the last decade, the sublime new seasons of the Danish political drama exclusively on Netflix, and a couple of other international highlights too.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 2nd

Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Simon Bennebjerg, Magnus Millang, Özlem Saglanmak

Writer: Adam Price

Runtime: 58 min

Awards: Won 1 BAFTA Award. 8 wins & 7 nominations total

Borgen is perhaps the finest political drama you’ve probably never seen before. All the prior three seasons are on Netflix (they aired over a decade ago) and the fourth season just dropped exclusively on Netflix today.

Here’s what you can expect from the fourth season:

“Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.”

The DUFF (2015)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Ari Sandel

Cast: Mae Whitman, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell

Writer: Josh A. Cagan, Kody Keplinger

Runtime: 101 min

Awards: 1 win & 8 nominations

The DUFF has come and gone from Netflix before with it recently removed two months ago. It’s back now, however, and we’d recommend giving it a spin given how many high-profile actors there are in it that are currently in big titles right now.

Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t seen the movie before:

“When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 2nd, 2022

6 New Movies Added Today

Heartbeat (2020) – TV-14 – Indonesian – When a new doctor arrives in a village and people begin to mysteriously disappear, a young dancer must fight for their traditions — and her life.

– TV-14 – Indonesian – When a new doctor arrives in a village and people begin to mysteriously disappear, a young dancer must fight for their traditions — and her life. Jana Gana Mana (2022) – TV-14 – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada – As a college professor’s brutal murder sparks student unrest, a cop launches an investigation while a lawyer seeks justice in the courtroom.

– TV-14 – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada – As a college professor’s brutal murder sparks student unrest, a cop launches an investigation while a lawyer seeks justice in the courtroom. Plastic Island (2021) – TV-PG – Indonesian – This remarkable documentary follows a musician, a biologist and a lawyer who join forces to fight against plastic pollution in Indonesia.

– TV-PG – Indonesian – This remarkable documentary follows a musician, a biologist and a lawyer who join forces to fight against plastic pollution in Indonesia. Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021) – TV-PG – Indonesian – A woman stuck in a toxic relationship with a possessive boyfriend finds solace while confiding in another man about her problems.

– TV-PG – Indonesian – A woman stuck in a toxic relationship with a possessive boyfriend finds solace while confiding in another man about her problems. The DUFF (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – From sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up, Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal isn’t holding back.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Bashar Shorts (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – Set in a near-future Saudi, this dystopian series tells stories of individuals living in a technologically immersed world where AI and instinct collide.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Set in a near-future Saudi, this dystopian series tells stories of individuals living in a technologically immersed world where AI and instinct collide. Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1 – Power & Glory) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Danish

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 2nd, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things The Amazing Spider-Man 2 All American Disappearance at Clifton Hill 3 The Lincoln Lawyer Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 4 Ozark Senior Year 5 Wrong Side of the Tracks A Perfect Pairing 6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 7 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib RRR 8 CoComelon Jackass 4.5 9 The Circle We Die Young 10 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Home

