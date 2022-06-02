HomeWhat's New on NetflixWhat’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 2nd, 2022

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 2nd, 2022

by @kasey__moore
Published on EST

the duff new on netflix june 2nd 2022

The DUFF is back on Netflix – Picture: Lionsgate / CBS Films

Another busy day of new releases on Netflix in the United States with the return of a rom-com from the last decade, the sublime new seasons of the Danish political drama exclusively on Netflix, and a couple of other international highlights too. 

Netflix added close to 40 new releases yesterday so if you missed any of those, head back to our recap here.

There are still a few titles to look forward to for the tail end of the week. The big new release tomorrow from Netflix themselves is INTERCEPTOR, an action-thriller led by Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 2nd

Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1)

Genre: Drama
Cast: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Simon Bennebjerg, Magnus Millang, Özlem Saglanmak
Writer: Adam Price
Runtime: 58 min
Awards: Won 1 BAFTA Award. 8 wins & 7 nominations total

Borgen is perhaps the finest political drama you’ve probably never seen before. All the prior three seasons are on Netflix (they aired over a decade ago) and the fourth season just dropped exclusively on Netflix today.

Here’s what you can expect from the fourth season:

“Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.”

The DUFF (2015)

Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Ari Sandel
Cast: Mae Whitman, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell
Writer: Josh A. Cagan, Kody Keplinger
Runtime: 101 min
Awards: 1 win & 8 nominations

The DUFF has come and gone from Netflix before with it recently removed two months ago. It’s back now, however, and we’d recommend giving it a spin given how many high-profile actors there are in it that are currently in big titles right now.

Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t seen the movie before:

“When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 2nd, 2022

6 New Movies Added Today

  • Heartbeat (2020) – TV-14 – Indonesian – When a new doctor arrives in a village and people begin to mysteriously disappear, a young dancer must fight for their traditions — and her life.
  • Jana Gana Mana (2022) – TV-14 – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada – As a college professor’s brutal murder sparks student unrest, a cop launches an investigation while a lawyer seeks justice in the courtroom.
  • Plastic Island (2021) – TV-PG – Indonesian – This remarkable documentary follows a musician, a biologist and a lawyer who join forces to fight against plastic pollution in Indonesia.
  • Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021) – TV-PG – Indonesian – A woman stuck in a toxic relationship with a possessive boyfriend finds solace while confiding in another man about her problems.
  • The DUFF (2015) – PG-13 – English
  • Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – From sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up, Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal isn’t holding back.

2 New TV Series Added Today

  • Bashar Shorts (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – Set in a near-future Saudi, this dystopian series tells stories of individuals living in a technologically immersed world where AI and instinct collide.
  • Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1 – Power & Glory) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Danish

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 2nd, 2022

# TV Shows Movies
1 Stranger Things The Amazing Spider-Man
2 All American Disappearance at Clifton Hill
3 The Lincoln Lawyer Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
4 Ozark Senior Year
5 Wrong Side of the Tracks A Perfect Pairing
6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
7 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib RRR
8 CoComelon Jackass 4.5
9 The Circle We Die Young
10 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Home

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.

Kasey Moore

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom.

More from What's New on Netflix

Get Netflix Updates

Weekly roundups of the biggest Netflix news.
Invalid email address