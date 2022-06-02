What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 2nd, 2022

Another busy day of new releases on Netflix in the United States with the return of a rom-com from the last decade, the sublime new seasons of the Danish political drama exclusively on Netflix, and a couple of other international highlights too.
Netflix added close to 40 new releases yesterday so if you missed any of those, head back to our recap here.
There are still a few titles to look forward to for the tail end of the week. The big new release tomorrow from Netflix themselves is INTERCEPTOR, an action-thriller led by Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey.
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 2nd
Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1)
Genre: Drama
Cast: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Simon Bennebjerg, Magnus Millang, Özlem Saglanmak
Writer: Adam Price
Runtime: 58 min
Awards: Won 1 BAFTA Award. 8 wins & 7 nominations total
Borgen is perhaps the finest political drama you’ve probably never seen before. All the prior three seasons are on Netflix (they aired over a decade ago) and the fourth season just dropped exclusively on Netflix today.
Here’s what you can expect from the fourth season:
“Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.”
The DUFF (2015)
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Ari Sandel
Cast: Mae Whitman, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell
Writer: Josh A. Cagan, Kody Keplinger
Runtime: 101 min
Awards: 1 win & 8 nominations
The DUFF has come and gone from Netflix before with it recently removed two months ago. It’s back now, however, and we’d recommend giving it a spin given how many high-profile actors there are in it that are currently in big titles right now.
Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t seen the movie before:
“When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 2nd, 2022
6 New Movies Added Today
- Heartbeat (2020) – TV-14 – Indonesian – When a new doctor arrives in a village and people begin to mysteriously disappear, a young dancer must fight for their traditions — and her life.
- Jana Gana Mana (2022) – TV-14 – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada – As a college professor’s brutal murder sparks student unrest, a cop launches an investigation while a lawyer seeks justice in the courtroom.
- Plastic Island (2021) – TV-PG – Indonesian – This remarkable documentary follows a musician, a biologist and a lawyer who join forces to fight against plastic pollution in Indonesia.
- Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021) – TV-PG – Indonesian – A woman stuck in a toxic relationship with a possessive boyfriend finds solace while confiding in another man about her problems.
- The DUFF (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – From sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up, Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal isn’t holding back.
2 New TV Series Added Today
- Bashar Shorts (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – Set in a near-future Saudi, this dystopian series tells stories of individuals living in a technologically immersed world where AI and instinct collide.
- Borgen – Power & Glory (Season 1 – Power & Glory) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Danish
Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 2nd, 2022
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Stranger Things
|The Amazing Spider-Man
|2
|All American
|Disappearance at Clifton Hill
|3
|The Lincoln Lawyer
|Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
|4
|Ozark
|Senior Year
|5
|Wrong Side of the Tracks
|A Perfect Pairing
|6
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
|7
|The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
|RRR
|8
|CoComelon
|Jackass 4.5
|9
|The Circle
|We Die Young
|10
|Love on the Spectrum U.S.
|Home
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.