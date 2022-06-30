What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 30th, 2022

Welcome to the calm before the storm in terms of new releases as we await not only the drop of new Stranger Things episodes tomorrow but also see a slew of new movies drop onto the service. We do have new movies and shows to cover today though with seven new releases to run you through. We’ll also check in with what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s.

Over 30 new releases are expected to hit Netflix tomorrow but also there’s plenty of removals from the service tomorrow. You can find all the July 1st removals here but be warned, you don’t have long. Today sadly also saw the removal of all 12 seasons of Criminal Minds from Netflix.

As a reminder, for those in the United States, Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 will drop dependent on your respective timezone. The East coast will have to wake up at 3 AM to watch while those on the west coast get to watch from midnight.

We’ll be back tomorrow for a full roundup of what’s new on Netflix and throughout the weekend, we’ll cover our highlights.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 30th, 2022

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Justin Chadwick

Cast: Idris Elba, Naomie Harris, Terry Pheto

Writer: William Nicholson, Nelson Mandela

Runtime: 141 min

We’ve seen this biopic on the late Nelson Mandela come and go numerous times throughout the years on Netflix but whenever it returns, we give it a nod because if you haven’t watched it yet you absolutely should.

Idris Elba (who is about to star in the Luther movie coming to Netflix exclusively outside the UK) leads the cast playing South Africa’s first Black president.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: K-Drama

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young

Runtime: 77 mins

The first two episodes of this new K-drama series are now available on Netflix and is set to release two new episodes every week for next 8 weeks (for a total of 16 episodes).

Here’s what you can expect from the series if you decide to get invested:

“She might be different from you and me but when it comes to delivering justice, you can bet that no case is too big or difficult for this newbie attorney to handle. Join her as she tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond with the help of her friends and colleagues.”

The show features some familiar faces with Park Eun-bin best known for The King’s Affection, Kang Tae-oh known for Run On, and Kang Ki-young known for What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

BASTARD? -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Kisho Taniyama, Tomori Kusunoki, Hiroki Yasumoto, Yoko Hikasa, Kanae Ito, Tomokazu Sugita

Based on the incredibly popular manga, this new anime series comes from Liden Films who is the studio behind Kotaro Lives Alone, Koi to uso, and Phantom in the Twilight.

Here’s what you can expect throughout the new series:

“When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 30th

One additional title we should mention is a test title by the name STET_TEST or as the assets for the title suggests, Carly Specs and The Tomorrow Squad. We may do a separate post on this and have excluded it because there’s actually no content here!

1 New Movies Added Today

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) – PG-13 – English – This biopic traces the life of South Africa’s first Black president: his rural childhood, his long imprisonment and his tireless fight for freedom.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Afrobeats: The Backstory (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Music pioneers Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo “D1” Adeneye, Paul “Play” Dairo and others dive into the rise of Afrobeats, the Nigerian global music phenomenon.

– TV-MA – English – Music pioneers Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo “D1” Adeneye, Paul “Play” Dairo and others dive into the rise of Afrobeats, the Nigerian global music phenomenon. Alone (Season 7) – TV-14 – English – Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive — or tap out.

– TV-14 – English – Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive — or tap out. BASTARD? -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help.

– TV-MA – Japanese – When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum.

– TV-14 – Korean – Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum. Sea Power (Season 1 ) – TV-14 – English – This documentary series delves into the battleships, submarines and aircraft carriers that have changed the history of modern warfare.

– TV-14 – English – This documentary series delves into the battleships, submarines and aircraft carriers that have changed the history of modern warfare. Sharkdog (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 30th, 2022