What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 3rd, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for June 3rd, 2022. There are 8 new additions today but fair warning, most are international releases and quality varies dramatically. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending as we head into the weekend.

While there may not be anything to look forward to this weekend, there are plenty of new releases scheduled throughout the remainder of June.

On the removals side, The Night Clerk (2020) starring Ana De Armas should be on your watch list if it isn’t already. That leaves Netflix on Monday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 3rd

Interceptor (2022)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Matthew Reilly

Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane

Writer: Stuart Beattie, Matthew Reilly

Runtime: 96 min

This movie won’t be taking home any awards but following Netflix’s trend of creating serviceable action movies comes a new one here headed up by Elsa Pataky perhaps best known for her role in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Here’s what you can expect:

“At a remote military base tasked with intercepting nuclear missiles, attackers try to breach the command center. One brave officer stands in their way.”

Chris Hemsworth, who has his own big movie coming out later this month in the form of Spiderhead, serves as executive producer on this movie and notably cameo’s in several sequences too as a humble TV salesman.

Floor Is Lava (Season 2)

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV

Cast: Rutledge Wood, Alyssa Sabo, Janine Hogan

Writer: Megan McGrath

Runtime: 35 mins

Awards: 1 nomination

Floor is Lava is like Total Wipeout but instead of water you’re being dunked into its lava. The Netflix game show which first premiered over the pandemic is back now with what Netflix promises are bigger courses for contestants to tackle and bigger dunks.

Surviving Summer (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Family

Cast: Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, Joao Marinho, Savannah La Rain, Chris Alosio

Writer: Josh Mapleston, Joanna Werner

Runtime: 27 mins

Another one for families here is the new drama series Surviving Summer which has seemingly came out of nowhere to drop onto Netflix today.

Here’s the synopsis for the Aussie produced series:

“Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 3rd, 2022

1 New Movies Added to Netflix Today

Interceptor (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

7 New TV Series Added Today

As the Crow Flies (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.

– TV-MA – Turkish – A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. Change Days (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Korean – At a romantic getaway, real-life couples on the brink of breaking up choose between mending their current relationships or pursuing new flames.

– TV-PG – Korean – At a romantic getaway, real-life couples on the brink of breaking up choose between mending their current relationships or pursuing new flames. Floor Is Lava (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

– TV-Y7 – English – Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really. Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Norwegian – In this riveting docuseries, when Norway’s top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal?

– TV-14 – Norwegian – In this riveting docuseries, when Norway’s top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal? Surviving Summer (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Perfect Mother (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Convinced of her daughter’s innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

– TV-MA – French – Convinced of her daughter’s innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs. Two Summers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – A close circle of friends reunites for a lavish holiday — decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 3rd, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things The Amazing Spider-Man 2 All American Disappearance at Clifton Hill 3 The Lincoln Lawyer Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 4 Ozark We Die Young 5 Wrong Side of the Tracks Senior Year 6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles A Perfect Pairing 7 CoComelon RRR 8 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 9 The Circle Home 10 Love on the Spectrum U.S. Jackass 4.5

What are you watching on Netflix over the weekend? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back via our what’s new on Netflix section on Sunday for a full recap of the week’s new releases.