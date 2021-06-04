What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 4th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your end-of-week roundup for what’s now streaming on Netflix. There’s a bunch to cover (as we missed yesterday’s roundup) so let’s take you through 15 new releases to have hit Netflix picking out some highlights and also diving into the Netflix top 10s too. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for June 4th, 2021.

On the removals side, today is your very last day to watch Afterschool (2008), all three seasons of Hannibal, and Would You Rather (2013).

There’s not much new scheduled for release this weekend we’re afraid. Tomorrow will see the release of the Dutch documentary Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats, however.

Now let’s get into what you can start watching on Netflix right now!

Sweet Tooth (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Stefania LaVie Owen

Writer: Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz

Runtime: 53 mins

Executive produced by Susan and Robert Downey Jr, this new adventure series adapts the beloved comics of Sweet Tooth into an adventure series like no other.

Throughout the series, you’ll be following a hybrid deer-boy travel with a new companion in search of his mother.

Human: The World Within (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 52 mins

Of the two new documentaries to stream on Netflix this weekend, the PBS docu-series Human: The World Within is our top highlight (sorry David Attenborough!).

Following various subjects, you’ll be learning about the various complex systems within the human body.

Feel Good (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 2 wins & 3 nominations.

The second and final season of the British comedy which has turned into a full Netflix Original for its second season drops today with Lisa Kudrow notably added to the cast.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed out on the first season when it released last year:

“Stand-up comic Mae Martin navigates a passionate, messy new relationship with her girlfriend, George, while dealing with the challenges of sobriety.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 3rd & 4th

9 New Movies Added

A Road To Wellbeing (2020)

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) Netflix Original

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021) Netflix Original

Dancing Queens (2021) Netflix Original

Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)

Sweet & Sour (2021) Netflix Original

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) Netflix Original

Xtreme (2021) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series Added

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) Netflix Original

Feel Good (Season 2) Netflix Original

Human: The World Within (Season 1)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) Netflix Original

Summertime (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for June 4th, 2021