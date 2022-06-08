What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 8th, 2022

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first daily recap for what’s new on Netflix where it’s been a very quiet start to the week in terms of new additions. Most of the focus is rightly on Netflix’s Geeked Week announcements but there’s finally enough new content to give you a heads up on what’s now streaming. Here’s the new releases on Netflix and top 10s in the US for June 8th, 2022.

On the removals front, there are lots of movies and shows leaving within the next 7 days. If we had to recommend a few, we’d recommend checking out the K-drama series Man to Man an action thriller about a secret agent having to look after a celebrity. On the movie side, we’ll soon see the removal of Life of Crime (2013) starring Jennifer Aniston.

Looking ahead, the big new release on Netflix this Friday is the new teen series, First Kill.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 8th

Hustle (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Robert Duvall

Writer: Will Fetters, Taylor Materne

Runtime: 118 mins

Adam Sandler has been spreading his wings in recent years with Uncut Gems being the most prolific movie released recently when it comes to showcasing his acting ability. Hoping to get in on that action is Netflix today with Hustle, a new comedy sports drama with Sandler playing the lead.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

RottenTomatoes pegs the movie at Certified Fresh with an 88% rating with the critical consensus being:

“Hustle doesn’t have any fancy moves, but it doesn’t need them — Adam Sandler’s everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch”

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Limited Series)

Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Runtime: 46 mins

Netflix is still going strong when it comes to true crime documentaries and it adds to its compelling roster today with the release of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

The four-part docuseries takes a look into the rise of the now controversial figure Warren Jeffs and the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The trailer suggests this new limited docuseries is going to be a popular one given it’s amassed 1.6M views since it dropped.

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Talk-Show

Cast: David Letterman, Sam Morril, Naomi Ekperigin, Rosebud Baker, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran

Runtime: 19 mins

David Letterman took part at Netflix’s sprawling Netflix Is a Joke Festival earlier this year and this week, we get to see the first three of six interviews conducted.

The first three episodes includes 20-minute conversations with Sam Morril, Naomi Ekperigin and Rosebud Baker.

Even more episodes are on the way for this Netflix Is a Joke Festival special with the next batch arriving on Sunday, June 12th. Also, don’t forget there’s even more David Letterman on Netflix with four seasons of My Guest Needs No Introduction.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

5 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In a night of killer comedy, Bill Burr hosts a showcase of his most raucous stand-up comic pals as they riff on everything from COVID to Michael Jackson.

– TV-MA – English – In a night of killer comedy, Bill Burr hosts a showcase of his most raucous stand-up comic pals as they riff on everything from COVID to Michael Jackson. El paseo 6 (2021) – TV-14 – Spanish – Unwilling to let his daughter attend a high school trip unsupervised, a protective father and his charismatic mother-in-law show up to crash the party.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Unwilling to let his daughter attend a high school trip unsupervised, a protective father and his charismatic mother-in-law show up to crash the party. Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths.

– TV-MA – German – In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths. Hustle (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

– R – English – When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Straight Up (2019) – TV-MA – English – When a gay brainiac with OCD questions his identity, he enters a romantic relationship with a woman, leaving sex and physical intimacy out of it.

4 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

Action Pack (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them!

– TV-Y – English – With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them! Baby Fever (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – When a fertility doctor drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm, she scrambles to explain her pregnancy — and win back her lost love.

– TV-MA – Danish – When a fertility doctor drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm, she scrambles to explain her pregnancy — and win back her lost love. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This docuseries examines the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his shocking criminal case.

– TV-MA – English – This docuseries examines the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his shocking criminal case. That’s My Time with David Letterman (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 8th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things Interceptor 2 All American The Amazing Spider-Man 3 The Lincoln Lawyer Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 4 Surviving Summer We Die Young 5 Ozark Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 6 The Perfect Mother Dumb and Dumber 7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Hurt Locker 8 Floor is Lava Titanic 9 Wrong Side of the Tracks Mission: Impossible 10 CoComelon Senior Year

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.