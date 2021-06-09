What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 9th, 2021

A very quiet start to the week in terms of new releases on Netflix but as we hit the middle part of the week there are quite a few new titles to finally talk about. So here’s what’s new on Netflix so far this week in the US and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

As we stated in our weekly preview, this week’s additions are mostly coming out at the end of the week. This week is headlined by the animated feature release of Wish Dragon.

Now let’s dive into our highlights of the new releases thus far.

Awake (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Mark Raso

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt

Writer: Gregory Poirier, Joseph Raso, Mark Raso

Runtime: 96 min

The big new release so far this week added to the Netflix Original library is the new movie starring Gina Rodriguez where a blast has caused all electronics to go down and humans’ ability to sleep removed.

Most of the critic’s reviews aren’t on board with this action thriller with one review saying “Awake is bad. But at least it’s so bad that it’s often ludicrously laughable: Netflix may well have a cult turkey on its hands.”

If you do dive in, let us know what you think in the comments down below.

Copenhagen (2014)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance

Director: Mark Raso

Cast: Gethin Anthony, Frederikke Dahl Hansen, Sebastian Armesto

Writer: Mark Raso

Runtime: 98 min

Awards: 6 wins & 2 nominations

If you’d prefer to watch a movie from Mark Raso that was enjoyed by critics, Copenhagen is back on Netflix having left back in 2019.

Here’s what you can expect from the indie romance movie:

“Philandering his way across Europe to find the grandfather he’s never met, William unexpectedly befriends a 14-year-old who changes how he sees women.”

Vampire Academy (2014)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry, Danila Kozlovskiy, Gabriel Byrne

Writer: Richelle Mead (novel), Daniel Waters (screenplay)

Runtime: 104 min

Kicking off the week was the return of a teen thriller from 2014. Mark Waters directs who you may know from his time directing Mean Girls and writing Heathers.

The vampire movie was last seen on Netflix back in the middle of 2017 having streamed for three years.

By most accounts, the movie is a skip but if you’re obsessed with vampires, give this a spin.

L.A’s Finest (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, Duane Martin, Zach Gilford

Writer: Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: 1 win & 1 nomination.

Our final highlight today is the final season of the Sony Pictures Television series that aired on Spectrum.

Here’s what you can expect if you didn’t catch the first season back in January:

“In this spinoff of the “Bad Boys” franchise, two police detectives team up while trying to keep their stormy pasts — and differences — from interfering.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 9th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Awake (2021) Netflix Original

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Copenhagen (2014)

Tragic Jungle (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Season 1) Netflix Original

L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)

Numberblocks (Seasons 4-5)

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix for June 9th, 2021