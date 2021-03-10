What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 10th, 2021

As we hit mid-week Netflix has another three new releases and as with previous drops today, all are brand new Netflix Originals with three varied new titles. Here’s what’s new on and what’s trending on Netflix for March 10th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to catch a number of titles on Netflix including:

The Animal People (2019) – “Animal rights protesters trying to shut down a facility that conducts animal testing are labeled terrorists by big business and law enforcement.”

Now let’s take a look at what’s now available on Netflix in the US:

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)

Genre: Reality TV

Runtime: 40 mins

If you’ve ever caught yourself wondering whether you should choose between marriage or buying a property, then the chances are you’re in the daily grind like the rest of us. As a treat, Netflix is giving several couples the tantalizing treat of having to choose one or the other with experts on either side pitching why their idea is better than the other.

Chances are many of you are going to be hate-watching this and we’re right alongside you.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Last Chance U on Netflix has provided some of the best and most insightful looks into high school football teams and now the series focus shifts into basketball.

In this new docu-series, you’ll be following a high school team competing from East Los Angeles who are all hoping to win big and move into the big leagues.

Dealer (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Ange Basterga, Nicolas Lopez

Cast: Abdramane Diakité, Mohamed Boudouh, Sébastien Houbani, Idir Azougli, Julien Meurice, Abdillah Assoumani

Finally today we move onto the new French series that seems like it was made for Quibi more than it was for Netflix.

That’s because each episode (10 episodes total) runs for less than 10 minutes apiece. It’s a fast-paced action series about a filmmaker who infiltrates gangs while under the guise of shooting a rap video.

If you loved Quibi’s format or Netflix when they attempt shorter episode lengths, let us know how this one compares in the comments.

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 10th, 2021