What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 11th, 2021

We’re just a day away from the end of the week and once again, Netflix has added three new releases today including an excellent Spanish movie, a new horror movie, and a movie from Asia. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for March 11th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch the 2018 documentary Social Animals which follows a trio of teens and impacts Instagram’s impact on their lives. If you’re wanting to see what else is set to leave later this month, check out our updated list.

Tomorrow you can look forward to watching the newest season of Paradise PD as well as the new family movie Yes Day.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today.

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus

Cast: Chris Sheffield, Michaela McManus, Neville Archambault, Ryan O’Flanagan

Runtime: 97 min

Obscure and smaller horror movies are one of the many things that make Netflix great and another one just joined Netflix today.

This one is set on an island and follows a fisherman’s family who becomes under threat from a mysterious force.

Coven of Sisters (2020)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, History, Horror, Thriller

Director: Pablo Agüero

Cast: Amaia Aberasturi, Alex Brendemühl, Daniel Fanego, Garazi Urkola

Runtime: 90 min

If you love your witches and Spanish period dramas, Coven of Sisters is now on Netflix exclusively.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Basque Country, 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 11th

3 New Movies Added Today

Coven of Sisters (2020) Netflix Original

Generasi 90an: Melankolia (2020)

The Block Island Sound (2020)

