What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 11th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your roundup of the new Netflix releases as we head into the weekend. Netflix’s biggest movie of Q1 has just touched down alongside a slew of other content from today and yesterday. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for March 11th, 2022.

Still to come this week on Netflix US is the Christopher Nolan epic Dunkirk which debuts on Netflix for the first time tomorrow (Saturday). On Sunday, we’ll see the return of London Has Fallen.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for March 11th

The Adam Project (2022)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner

Writer: Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett

Runtime: 106 min

Netflix’s first major movie of 2022 is undoubtedly The Adam Project which has an all-star cast and a solid premise to boot. Shawn Levy, hot off of directing Reynolds in Free Guy, is behind the movie which sees Reynolds play Adam who has to go back to the past to save the future.

Early reviews for the movie are mostly strong with it carrying a 70% on RottenTomatoes and a 55 on Metacritic.

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Toshiki Masuda

Runtime: 27 mins

Receiving rave reviews is this new anime series about a manga artist having to care for his new 5-year-old neighbor who is living alone.

It currently holds a 9.1 on IMDb and has been described as “sweet and definitely worth watching”.

It comes from Liden Films who are hard at work on their next Netflix release which is Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- due to arrive in the coming months.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

Runtime: 40 min

Awards: 3 wins & 11 nominations

Formula 1 has grown in popularity over the past few years which can be attributed to a number of factors including the Netflix Drive to Survive series which returns for its fourth outing ahead of the new season kicking off next week.

The series takes a look back at the 2021 Formula 1 seasons which saw Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battling it out for top spot.

Good news for fans of the format too, Netflix is not only working on a season 5 of F1: Drive to Survive, the same production company is also working on covering Golf and Tennis.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 11th, 2022

If you want to see an expanded version of this list, head over to our what’s new on Netflix hub.

3 New Movies Added

Badhaai Do (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi – A gay cop and a lesbian teacher enter a sham marriage to pacify their families but find that relationships — both real and fake — aren’t all that easy.

– TV-14 – Hindi – A gay cop and a lesbian teacher enter a sham marriage to pacify their families but find that relationships — both real and fake — aren’t all that easy. Refugiado (2014) – TV-14 – Spanish – On the run, newly pregnant Laura and her son, Matías, seek a safe haven from her abusive husband. But his dark shadow dogs their every step.

– TV-14 – Spanish – On the run, newly pregnant Laura and her son, Matías, seek a safe haven from her abusive husband. But his dark shadow dogs their every step. The Adam Project (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

7 New TV Series Added

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7) – TV-14 – English – A mysterious “time master” from the future unites an unlikely group of superheroes and villains to save the world from a powerful evil.

– TV-14 – English – A mysterious “time master” from the future unites an unlikely group of superheroes and villains to save the world from a powerful evil. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

– TV-MA – English – Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Karma’s World (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

– TV-PG – English – Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem. Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – A lonely little boy moves into a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the broke manga artist who lives next door.

– TV-14 – Japanese – A lonely little boy moves into a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the broke manga artist who lives next door. Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.

– TV-MA – English – Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series. Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This pan-Arab anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

– TV-MA – English – This pan-Arab anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close. Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 11th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Pieces Of Her Shooter 2 The Last Kingdom Shrek 2 3 Pieces Of Her Shrek 4 Inventing Anna The Weekend Away 5 Worst Roommate Ever Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming 6 Love is Blind Coach Carter 7 Vikings: Valhalla 21 8 CoComelon The Green Mile 9 Lies and Deceit Despicable Me 2 10 jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy The Shawshank Redemption

What will you be checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.