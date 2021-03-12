What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 12th, 2021

Happy Friday and a mix of brand new titles on Netflix US today with 12 new releases available. We’ll be diving into the biggest new titles streaming plus taking a look at what’s trending in the top 10s too.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s roundup of new releases, Social Animals departed today with The Outsider and Spring Breakers set to leave on Sunday so watch while you can.

Now let’s dive into some of the highlights of the new titles today.

Love Alarm (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Kim So-Hyun, Song Kang, Ga-ram Jung, Go Min-Si

Runtime: 50 min

Love Alarm has quickly become one of the biggest K-dramas on Netflix and its hotly anticipated sequel season is finally on Netflix.

Interestingly, it shares a similar premise to the British series that Netflix added today.

Here’s what you can expect from Love Alarm season 2:

“The updated Love Alarm app v2.0 now shows you who possibly likes you… but isn’t love always more complicated than what an app tells you? Even though she still can’t ring anyone’s alarm, Jojo thinks she’s finally ready to face her feelings for Hye-young and Sun-oh and tell them what’s truly in her heart.”

The One (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Hannah Ware, Zoë Tapper, Dimitri Leonidas, Amir El-Masry, Lois Chimimba, Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Sticking with love apps we move onto this new British series which sees a DNA researcher find a way of hooking you up with your partner.

Yes Day (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Family

Director: Miguel Arteta

Cast: Jennifer Garner, June Diane Raphael, Jenna Ortega, Edgar Ramírez

Runtime: 86 min

This new family movie will likely dominate the top 10s for the next week or so with Jennifer Garner featuring in another high-profile Netflix Original.

The premise of Yes Day is simple, the kids run the show with the parents not allowed to deny any request of the kids for a full day.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 12th, 2021

9 New Movies Added Today

Çarsi Pazar (2015)

Just In Time (2020)

Mucize (2019)

Paper Lives (2021) Netflix Original

Piola (2020)

Romantik Komedi (2010)

Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarl??a Veda (2013)

Sen Benim HerSeyimsin (2016)

YES DAY (2021) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

Love Alarm (Season 2) Netflix Original

Paradise PD (Season 3) Netflix Original

The One (Season 1) Netflix Original

