What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 15th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where it’s ultimately been a quiet week so far on the service. In total, Netflix US added five new releases today including 4 movies and one new show. We’ll also check in with the top 10s that continues to see The Last Kingdom and The Adam Project at the top of the charts.

While it’s been a quiet start to the week so far, things start to pick up starting from tomorrow. We’ve got the Liam Neeson movie A Walk Among the Tombstones coming up tomorrow with a new season of Top Boy and the new movie Windfall coming at the end of the week.

Today is your last chance to watch the Morgan Freeman comedy 5 Flights Up on Netflix. Howards End starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson also departs Netflix tomorrow.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for March 15th, 2022

One Piece Film: Strong World (2010)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Naoyuki Itô

Cast: Hiroshi Naka, Chikao Ohtsuka, Keiichi Sonobe, Naoto Takenaka

Runtime: 115 min

Our first of three highlights today is one of the latest One Piece movies to touch down on Netflix in the US. While Netflix Japan still has the superior One Piece library, we’re happy to see new movies (and hopefully new seasons) join ahead of the eventual release of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the manga/anime.

Here’s what you can expect from Strong World:

“Legendary pirate Shiki reappears in East Blue planning to destroy the World Government. When he kidnaps Nami, the Straw Hats confront a strange land.”

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (2022)

Genre: Anime, Music

Director: Nobutaka Yoda

Cast: Eve, Hanon, Ano

Runtime: 58 mins

Anime, live-action and music by cutting-edge artist Eve — all weave together into this dreamlike sonic experience inspired by the story of Adam and Eve.

It’s not the first musical special we’ve seen with music spliced with anime. Three years ago, we saw the release of Sturgill Simpson’s Sound & Fury onto Netflix.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (2022)

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Steve Brill

Cast: Catherine Cohen

Runtime: 61 mins

Finally, a new stand-up special arrives today which is the ninth Netflix Original stand-up of 2022 for the service.

It comes from the relatively unknown comedian Catherine Cohen who employs a cabaret-style to her stand-up. In the special, Cohen “serenades about looking for love, the absurdity of marathons and burying someone alive.”

According to an interview with NPR, it’s taken six years to produce the special since the comedian started putting pen to paper.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 15th, 2022

Full list expanded list of Netflix’s new releases.

4 New Movies Added Today

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Marilyn’s Eyes (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – Food brings together a creative pair at a psychiatric hospital. As they turn a fictional restaurant into reality, they must find a recipe for healing.

– TV-MA – Italian – Food brings together a creative pair at a psychiatric hospital. As they turn a fictional restaurant into reality, they must find a recipe for healing. One Piece Film: Strong World (2010) – TV-PG – Japanese

1 New TV Series Added Today

Team Zenko Go (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – No good deed is too small for this kind kid squad! Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret!

New on Netflix in Other Regions Today

Other Netflix regions received some high-profile movies today. Netflix UK, for example, saw the arrival of:

One for the Money (2012)

Stardust (2007)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Untouchable (2011)

Netflix Canada saw The Happytime Murders added while Netflix Australia saw the addition of Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix US for March 15th, 2022