What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 16th, 2021

Welcome to another rundown on what’s new on Netflix and today, Netflix added four new releases to the library including a couple of new movies, a German stand-up special and a new show featuring former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

While we’ll feature two highlights below, we’ve done a separate post for the new Chadwick Boseman movie Get on Up which joined Netflix today without prior announcement.

Today is your last chance to catch a number of titles on Netflix before they expire including:

Deep Undercover – Three seasons of the docu-series that looks into various crime-fighting operations with Joe Pristone presenting.

– Three seasons of the docu-series that looks into various crime-fighting operations with Joe Pristone presenting. Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment – Rom-com from director Charneice Fox

– Rom-com from director Charneice Fox Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale – Nature documentary following a baby orphaned elephant and the fight against poachers

– Nature documentary following a baby orphaned elephant and the fight against poachers Silver Linings Playbook – the excellent Oscar-winning drama from David O. Russell starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence

Now let’s take a look at a couple of highlights from today:

Savages (2012)

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Oliver Stone

Cast: Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jana Banker

Runtime: 131 min

The movie that was scheduled to hit Netflix today is a big ensemble action movie from almost a decade ago.

Here’s what you can expect:

“With the help of a shady DEA agent, two weed entrepreneurs take on a merciless cartel leader who wants in on their business and kidnaps their lover.”

Reviews were ultimately mixed from critics with audience scores farer much better.

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

Genre: Kids, Education, Family

Cast: Michelle Zamora, Russ Walko, Michelle Obama, Jonathan Kidder, Diona Elise Burnett, Taleia Gilliam

Runtime: 32 mins

This new kids show is seemingly designed to get Netflix into the puppet space which is currently won by HBO’s Sesame Street and Disney’s The Muppet Show.

Hosted by former First Lady Michelle Obama via Higher Ground production deal with Netflix, the series explores different foods and cultures from around the world teaching kids how to cook with fresh ingredients.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for March 16th

3 New Movies Added Today

Get on Up (2014)

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) Netflix Original

Savages (2012)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for March 16th

Yes Day is still dominating the movie list from the weekend whereas Ginny & Georgia continues to enjoy its time on the top of the TV list now well over a week after it released.

# Movies TV Series 1 Yes Day Ginny & Georgia 2 Parker The One 3 Bigfoot Family The Lost Pirate Kingdom 4 The Dark Knight Last Chance U: Basketball 5 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Cocomelon 6 Safe Haven iCarly 7 I Care a Lot Marriage or Mortgage 8 Black or White Paradise PD 9 The Block Island Sound Behind Her Eyes 10 I Am Legend Good Girls

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.