What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 16th, 2022

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for March 16th

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Scott Frank

Cast: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, David Harbour

Writer: Lawrence Block, Scott Frank

Runtime: 114 min

From Universal Pictures today comes a new Liam Neeson movie directed by Scott Frank who directed Logan and Minority Report.

Here’s what you can expect from the mystery thriller:

“A drug kingpin hires troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife’s killers, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York’s underworld.”

If you fancy a Liam Neeson binge session on Netflix, there are a number of his titles currently available on the service including the Netflix Original title The Ice Road, Chloe, Unknown, and his appearance in Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Limited Series)

Genre: Crime, Documentary

Director: Chris Smith

Runtime: 47 mins

This new four-part documentary series takes a look at the fascinating story of Sarma Melngailis who went from a respected celebrity restaurateur to almost nothing after being conned.

Servant of the People (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Vladimir Zelensky, Vladyslav Dmytrenko, Anastasiya Chepelyuk

Runtime: 43 mins

Before Zelensky became the President of Ukraine, he was the fictional President of Ukraine in this political comedy series which helped him win his office in 2019.

The series’ first season returns to Netflix today after being removed last year.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 16th, 2022

1 New Movies Added Today

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) – R – English

4 New TV Series Added Today

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal, a celebrated vegan restaurateur finds her life veering off the rails.

– TV-MA – English – After marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal, a celebrated vegan restaurateur finds her life veering off the rails. Pedal to Metal (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger … or at least try.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger … or at least try. Servant of the People (Season 1) – TV-14 – Russian – After a Ukrainian high school teacher’s tirade against government corruption goes viral on social media, he finds himself the country’s new president.

– TV-14 – Russian – After a Ukrainian high school teacher’s tirade against government corruption goes viral on social media, he finds himself the country’s new president. The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – In 2005, thieves tunnel into a Fortaleza, Brazil, bank vault and steal over 160 million reais. This docuseries explores that spectacular, historic heist.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 16th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Good Girls The Adam Project 2 The Last Kingdom Shrek 3 Pieces Of Her Shrek 2 4 Inventing Anna Dunkirk 5 Life After Death with Tyler Henry Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming 6 Love is Blind Shooter 7 Worst Roommate Ever Despicable Me 2 8 Formula 1: Drive to Survive 21 9 Vikings: Valhalla Coach Carter 10 CoComelon The Bombardment

