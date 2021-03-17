What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 17th, 2021

We’re midweek and two documentaries just touched down on Netflix as well as a film from Nigeria. Let’s break down what’s new on Netflix today and what’s trending for March 17th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch a number of titles on Netflix including:

All About Nina

The Beat

Come and Find Me

Forget Me Not

The Adjustors

Timeless Season

As always, you can find a full list of what’s new on Netflix via our new releases hub.

Now let’s get into the highlights:

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Chris Smith

Cast: Matthew Modine, Sarah Chaney, Leroy Edwards III

Runtime: 100 mins

This documentary hybrid recounts the major players and their roles in the notorious Operation Varsity Blues investigation into the college admission scandal that led to lots of highly known celebrities involved.

It sees Matthew Modine (Sanctuary, Stranger Things) play the role of William Rick Singer who was the main figure behind the scandal.

We’d also be remiss to not mention that Hasan Minhaj had an excellent segment on the admissions scandals back in March 2019. It has scored 1.5 million views on YouTube and covers the scandal in his signature fashion.

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Drama

Director: Alain Brun

Sticking with documentaries we move onto a limited series (that’s spoken in French) that looks into the Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael who was accused of murdering his life.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for March 17th

2 New Movies Added Today

Catch.er (2017)

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 17th