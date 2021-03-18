What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 18th, 2021

We’re nearly at the weekend and today, Netflix added eight new titles so if you’re not settling down for a 4-hour watch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (which is not on Netflix) here’s what you can watch on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10s in the US.

Today is the last chance to watch a number of Bollywood titles before they depart (in many cases just a week or so after they were added) including:

Lagaan and it’s accompanying documentary

The Endless

Monkey Up

Peepli Live

Now let’s move onto the highlights for today:

Skylines (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Liam O’Donnell

Cast: Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Daniel Bernhardt, Rhona Mitra

Runtime: 113 min

Arriving on Netflix today is the CGI heavy sequel to Beyond Skyline (sadly not on Netflix but you can watch this without seeing the original) and is its SVOD premiere after debuting on VOD platforms last December.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When a mysterious alien virus begins to endanger humanity, an elite team of soldiers launches into space to end the threat for good.”

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Anna Elizabeth James

Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Kristin Davis, Shanola Hampton, Greer Grammer

Runtime: 114 min

For fans of You on Netflix, you’ll be wanting to check out this new thriller that’ll help tide you over for season 3 coming later this year.

The movie, which sits at a 4.7 on IMDb currently is about a novelist who hires a nanny for her children but ends up getting more than she bargained for when her fiction writing starts to blend into her real life.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 18th

7 New Movies Added Today

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Get the Goat (2021) Netflix Original

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) Netflix Original

Skylines (2020)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

The Present (2020)

Wave of Cinema: 90’s Generation (2020)

1 New TV Series Added Today

B: The Beginning (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 18th

# Movies TV Series 1 Yes Day Ginny & Georgia 2 Savages The Lost Pirate Kingdom 3 Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal The One 4 The Last Blockbuster Cocomelon 5 Parker Last Chance U: Basketball 6 Bigfoot Family iCarly 7 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Paradise PD 8 The Dark Knight Marriage or Mortgage 9 Audrey Zero Chill 10 The BFG Good Girls

