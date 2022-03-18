What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 18th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll be covering everything new on Netflix since March 16th which means we’ve got a lot to cover. 19 new releases have touched down on Netflix so let’s take you through which ones to watch and what’s currently trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

Beyond weekly drops of various Korean dramas, there are no new titles planned for the weekend. In which case, we’d recommend you check out what’s still to come for the rest of March 2022.

It’s your last couple of days to watch the sports documentary,

Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving (2019) which leaves on Sunday. We’d also recommend giving the British comedy Philomena (2013) a spin which expires next week.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 18th

Windfall (2022)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Charlie McDowell

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segel

Writer: Justin Lader, Charlie McDowell, Jason Segel

Runtime: 92 min

Netflix thrillers are a dime a dozen nowadays so hoping to make an impact on Netflix is this new one from Charlie McDowell who is back with Netflix for the second time following 2017’s The Discovery.

Here’s what you can expect from the new feature film:

“A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.”

Reviews for this one are pretty positive thus far. It carries a 66% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing. NPR perhaps summarizes the film most succinctly calling the movie “A well-done, stripped-down thriller.”

Human Resources (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance

Cast: Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph

Writer: Jennifer Flackett, Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg

Runtime: 26 mins

If you love Big Mouth, this show is a natural extension of that show given it features many of the same characters from the mothership series and the comedy is almost symmetrical.

The premise of the spin-off is to pull back the curtains on the monsters seen in Big Mouth and find out what makes them tick behind the scenes.

Early reviews suggest this is another home run for the team behind Big Mouth so if you’re still watching Big Mouth, there’s no reason not to dive into this.

Top Boy (Season 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Ashley Walters, Kano, Shone Romulus

Writer: Ronan Bennett

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Won 1 BAFTA Film Award, 3 wins & 13 nominations total

This British series is perhaps one of the best-hidden gems on Netflix with the series failing to get much attention in the US despite still being a critical darling in the UK.

The series focuses on two London drug dealers who are working their trade in a notorious housing estate in East London. Season 2 ups the ante and sees Dushane at the height of his game but as always, a problem is never too far away.

We should also note that Netflix’s naming convention for this show in terms of how it labels the seasons is dreadful. This is technically season 4 of the show but Netflix considers their seasons different from the main one. That’s most likely due to the fact it doesn’t own the first two.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 18th

7 New Movies Added Today

Black Crab (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.

– TV-MA – Swedish – To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo. Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) – PG-13 – English – The life of a White House butler who worked for eight presidents unfolds against a backdrop of unparalleled change in American history.

– PG-13 – English – The life of a White House butler who worked for eight presidents unfolds against a backdrop of unparalleled change in American history. Rescued by Ruby (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby. Based on a true story.

– TV-G – English – Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby. Based on a true story. Rollem (2019) – TV-PG – Arabic – In modern-day Saudi Arabia, an aspiring director making a film about his native city of Jeddah encounters a 70-year-old maven ex-cinematographer.

– TV-PG – Arabic – In modern-day Saudi Arabia, an aspiring director making a film about his native city of Jeddah encounters a 70-year-old maven ex-cinematographer. Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021) – TV-Y – English – To win the Sodor Cup, it’ll take more than speed. Swift engines Kana and Thomas must use their smarts and work together to cross the finish line first!

– TV-Y – English – To win the Sodor Cup, it’ll take more than speed. Swift engines Kana and Thomas must use their smarts and work together to cross the finish line first! Windfall (2022) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Without Saying Goodbye (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – The opposite lives of a workaholic architect and a fiery artist are upended when their chance encounter in breathtaking Peru shifts their views on life.

12 New TV Series Added Today

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences with celebrity guests like Paolo Sorrentino and Roberto Baggio.

– TV-MA – Italian – Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences with celebrity guests like Paolo Sorrentino and Roberto Baggio. Animal (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

– TV-PG – English – This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous. Cracow Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons.

– TV-MA – Polish – A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend.

– TV-MA – English – Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend. Human Resources (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Lovebugs, Hormone Monsters and a parade of other creatures juggle romance, workplace drama and their human clients’ needs in this “Big Mouth” spinoff.

– TV-MA – English – Lovebugs, Hormone Monsters and a parade of other creatures juggle romance, workplace drama and their human clients’ needs in this “Big Mouth” spinoff. Is It Cake? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.

– TV-PG – English – Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme. Light the Night (Part 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Chinese – In the red light district of 1980s Taipei, women at a popular Japanese night club navigate jealousy, heartbreak, friendship and love.

– TV-MA – Chinese – In the red light district of 1980s Taipei, women at a popular Japanese night club navigate jealousy, heartbreak, friendship and love. Soil (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic – To revamp the family business, a young entrepreneur sets up a bold yet risky plan of importing soil from Morocco to bury his community’s deceased.

– TV-MA – Arabic – To revamp the family business, a young entrepreneur sets up a bold yet risky plan of importing soil from Morocco to bury his community’s deceased. Standing Up (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – From juggling jobs to chasing viral fame: Making it in stand-up can be a messy business. But these four friends will risk it all to make the world laugh.

– TV-MA – French – From juggling jobs to chasing viral fame: Making it in stand-up can be a messy business. But these four friends will risk it all to make the world laugh. The Cursed (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – A truth-chasing journalist goes up against the demonic CEO of an IT conglomerate with the help of a teenager with the ability to cast deadly curses.

– TV-MA – Korean – A truth-chasing journalist goes up against the demonic CEO of an IT conglomerate with the help of a teenager with the ability to cast deadly curses. Top Boy (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Two seasoned drug dealers return to the gritty streets of London, but their pursuit of money and power is threatened by a young and ruthless hustler.

– TV-MA – English – Two seasoned drug dealers return to the gritty streets of London, but their pursuit of money and power is threatened by a young and ruthless hustler. Young, Famous & African (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa.

