What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 19th, 2021

Happy Friday and just like yesterday, Netflix is not the center of attention as the premiere of the new Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier will likely be sucking much of the oxygen out of the conversations. With that said, Netflix has added 7 new releases today so let’s check out what’s new and what’s trending for March 19th.

No major removals for tomorrow but Connor Mcgregor: Notorious will be departing on Sunday. Tomorrow will, however, see the new Nicholas Cage movie Jiu Jitsu make its SVOD debut on Netflix.

Now, let’s get into a couple of highlights from today:

Sky Rojo (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Verónica Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, Enric Auquer

Runtime: 28 mins

Today sees the release of Sky Rojo, the new highly anticipated project from the creator of Money Heist which has grown into a global sensation.

The new show will run you about 4 hours making it a nice weekend binge. Here’s what you can expect:

“A fatal turn of events at a brothel sends three women haunted by their pasts on a wild run from their pimp and his henchmen.”

Country Comfort (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family, Music

Cast: Eric Balfour, Jamie Martin Mann, Janet Varney, Shiloh Verrico

Writer: Caryn Lucas

Runtime: 21 mins

For those looking for an English-speaking title, maybe Country Comfort will be up your street as it seems to be appealing to those who loved The Ranch and Netflix’s other various (many incomplete and canceled) Multicam sitcoms.

This series follows a country singer who takes on the role of becoming a nanny while pursuing her musical ambitions.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 19th

3 New Movies Added Today

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)

The Yin Yang Master (2020) Netflix Original

Who’s the Boss (2020)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Alien TV (Season 2) Netflix Original

Country Comfort (Season 1) Netflix Original

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sky Rojo (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 19th