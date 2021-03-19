What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 19th, 2021

Happy Friday and just like yesterday, Netflix is not the center of attention as the premiere of the new Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier will likely be sucking much of the oxygen out of the conversations. With that said, Netflix has added 7 new releases today so let’s check out what’s new and what’s trending for March 19th.
No major removals for tomorrow but Connor Mcgregor: Notorious will be departing on Sunday. Tomorrow will, however, see the new Nicholas Cage movie Jiu Jitsu make its SVOD debut on Netflix.
Now, let’s get into a couple of highlights from today:
Sky Rojo (Season 1)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Cast: Verónica Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, Enric Auquer
Runtime: 28 mins
Today sees the release of Sky Rojo, the new highly anticipated project from the creator of Money Heist which has grown into a global sensation.
The new show will run you about 4 hours making it a nice weekend binge. Here’s what you can expect:
“A fatal turn of events at a brothel sends three women haunted by their pasts on a wild run from their pimp and his henchmen.”
Country Comfort (Season 1)
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family, Music
Cast: Eric Balfour, Jamie Martin Mann, Janet Varney, Shiloh Verrico
Writer: Caryn Lucas
Runtime: 21 mins
For those looking for an English-speaking title, maybe Country Comfort will be up your street as it seems to be appealing to those who loved The Ranch and Netflix’s other various (many incomplete and canceled) Multicam sitcoms.
This series follows a country singer who takes on the role of becoming a nanny while pursuing her musical ambitions.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 19th
3 New Movies Added Today
- Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)
- The Yin Yang Master (2020) Netflix Original
- Who’s the Boss (2020)
4 New TV Series Added Today
- Alien TV (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Country Comfort (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Sky Rojo (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 19th
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Yes Day
|Ginny & Georgia
|2
|Savages
|The Lost Pirate Kingdom
|3
|Deadly Illusions
|The One
|4
|Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
|Cocomelon
|5
|The Last Blockbuster
|iCarly
|6
|Skylines
|Last Chance U: Basketball
|7
|The BFG
|Waffles + Mochi
|8
|Bigfoot Family
|Zero Chill
|9
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Paradise PD
|10
|Parker
|Marriage or Mortgage