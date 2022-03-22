What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 22nd, 2022

Happy Tuesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States for March 22nd, 2022. We’ve got 9 new titles to cover including 2 Netflix Games. We’ll also check in with what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s too.

As we covered over the weekend, Netflix’s schedule around the world has been mostly cleared out in favor of Bridgerton season 2 which hits Netflix this Friday. In the US there’s a few movies such as Blade Runner 2049 and King of Thieves to look forward to, however.

Elsewhere on Netflix so far this week, Netflix UK added the British crime film A Violent Man and Netflix Australia received Warner Brothers In the Heights. Meanwhile, Netflix Canada added Out of Death starring Bruce Willis.

So let’s take a look at some of the notable new releases so far this week:

Best New Movies, Shows and GAMES Added to Netflix This Week

Call the Midwife (Season 10)

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter

Writer: Heidi Thomas

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Won 2 BAFTA Film 17 wins & 17 nominations total

For the most part, Netflix has lost its entire BBC library in recent years with most of their content headed exclusively for the likes of BritBox, Acorn or even HBO Max. One show that does still get updates (albeit quite a while after airing) is Call the Midwife.

The period drama series this season is set in the mid-1960s.

’83 (2021)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Writer: Sumit Arora, Vasan Bala, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

Runtime: 162 min

Awards: 2 wins & 14 nominations

For fans of international cinema, we’d recommend giving this new movie out of India a spin. Also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, ’83 is the award-winning movie about India’s struggling cricket team overcoming the odds to make history at the 1983 World Cup.

Shatter: Remastered

Coming from New Zealand games developer PikPok is a remaster of an arcade-style game that will have you smashing bricks with your spaceship paddle.

It’s a remaster of a game that was released onto games consoles a decade ago complete with fresh new graphics and updated controls for mobile and tablet devices. It’s available via the Netflix app but you can also search for the game in your respective app store.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 22nd, 2022

2 New Netflix Games Added

Shatter: Remastered – By PikPok Games – A remaster of a brick breaker game.

– By PikPok Games – A remaster of a brick breaker game. This Is A True Story – By FrostPop Games -Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews.

4 New Movies Added

In Good Hands (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single mother encounters a suave bachelor as she grapples with the future of her headstrong six-year-old.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single mother encounters a suave bachelor as she grapples with the future of her headstrong six-year-old. Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Jeff looks back on simpler times as he talks aging, texting and “sex education,” then shares one wild story from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

– TV-14 – English – Jeff looks back on simpler times as he talks aging, texting and “sex education,” then shares one wild story from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) – TV-MA – Hindi – Matters of the heart introduce chaos into the once-idyllic bachelor existence of three young men who share an apartment.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Matters of the heart introduce chaos into the once-idyllic bachelor existence of three young men who share an apartment. ’83 (2021) – TV-14 – Hindi – Amid doubt and derision, indomitable captain Kapil Dev leads India’s struggling cricket team to make history at the 1983 World Cup. Based on true events.

3 New TV Series Added

Call the Midwife (Season 10) – TV-PG – English – In impoverished East London in the ’50s and ’60s, a group of midwives — some of whom are also nuns — find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work.

– TV-PG – English – In impoverished East London in the ’50s and ’60s, a group of midwives — some of whom are also nuns — find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work. Men on a Mission (Season 7 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Korean – Male celebs play make-believe as high schoolers, welcoming star transfer students every week and engaging in battles of witty humor and slapstick.

– TV-14 – Korean – Male celebs play make-believe as high schoolers, welcoming star transfer students every week and engaging in battles of witty humor and slapstick. The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure — and puts stubborn myths to rest.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 22nd, 2022