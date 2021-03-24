What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 24th, 2021

Welcome to your first belated recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got three days of new releases to cover from March 22nd to March 24th where we’ve got 6 new releases to cover. We’ll also see what’s going on with the top 10s.

Missed any of last week’s additions? There were 33 added in total which we recapped on Sunday. You can find an expanded list of new releases on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.

Philomena (2013)

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Director: Stephen Frears

Cast: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Sophie Kennedy Clark, Mare Winningham

Runtime: 98 min

Last seen on Netflix back in 2017, the excellent biopic starring two excellent British actors dropped on Monday.

Here’s what you can expect if you didn’t watch four years ago:

“A kind-hearted Irishwoman teams with an acerbic journalist to find the son she was forced to give up for adoption 50 years ago.”

Seaspiracy (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Ali Tabrizi

Runtime: 89 mins

For fans of documentaries exposing corruption, Seaspiracy is perhaps Netflix’s biggest entry in the arena to date.

It takes aim at the fishing industry and the notion of “sustainable fishing” and humans’ widespread negative impact on the ocean.

Who Killed Sara? (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Alejandro Nones, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller

Runtime: 40 min

For fans of Netflix’s growing Spanish TV library, you’ll want to check out the new thriller Who Killed Sara? (¿Quién mató a Sara? in Spanish).

Here’s what you can expect from the 10 episode series:

“Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister’s murder, Álex sets out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit.”

Full List of New Releases So Far This Week

3 New Movies Added

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021)

Philomena (2013)

Seaspiracy (2021) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added

Men on a Mission (A Hyung I Know) (Season 6)

Navillera (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 24th