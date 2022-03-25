What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 25th, 2022

Welcome to your second and final daily recap of what’s been a super quiet week on Netflix in the US (and other regions too). That shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as Netflix has kept this week relatively empty for the big release today which is Bridgerton season 2. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending in the top 10s for March 25th, 2022.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are a couple of big new movies hitting the platform in the form of Blade Runner 2049 and King of Thieves both coming tomorrow.

Beyond those releases, we’ve got a few days of March’s lineup left before we head into April.

If you’re looking to catch any of the removals before they leave Netflix – it’s your last few days to watching the following:

Danur: I Can See Ghosts (2017)

Lawless (2012)

Rogue Warfare (2019)

There’s Something in the Water (2019)

We’ll be back on Sunday for our weekly roundup of what’s new on Netflix. Now let’s get into today’s highlights:

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for March 25th

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast:Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller

Writer: Chris Van Dusen

Runtime: 60 min

It shouldn’t come as any surprise at all that Netflix cleared its schedule for this monster hit. It’s been 455 days since the first season dropped onto Netflix and smashed Netflix’s records (only to be beaten by Squid Game the next year).

While we’ve covered everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 2 here, here’s a quick tease as provided by Netflix:

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire? There is potential for a considerable scandal, indeed.”

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Yoshihiro Fukagawa

Cast: Honoka Matsumoto, Kento Nakajima

Writer: Keisuke Uyama, Tomoko Yoshida

Runtime: 128 min

Romance is clearly in the air at Netflix HQ with their Japanese romantic movie hitting Netflix around the world yesterday.

Rated 6.5 on IMDb, the movie follows an aspiring young photographer who falls in love with a vibrant hairstylist.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 25th, 2022

2 New Movies Added Today

Bulbul Can Sing (2018) – TV-14 – Assamese – Exploring their sexual identities in the face of the patriarchal rules of their Assamese village, a teenager and her two friends are rocked by tragedy.

– TV-14 – Assamese – Exploring their sexual identities in the face of the patriarchal rules of their Assamese village, a teenager and her two friends are rocked by tragedy. Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

3 New TV Series Added Today

800 Meters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates. Bridgerton (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – When the lights go out at the mall, the BotBots come out to play! Meet a fun-loving crew of everyday objects that morph into robots at closing time.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 25th, 2022