What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 26th, 2021

Happy Friday and Netflix has a bumper day of new releases which we’ll cover below. In total 12 new releases hit Netflix for Friday (with 5 we’ll list below that were added yesterday too) so let’s catch you up with all the latest releases on Netflix for March 26th, 2021. We’ll also check in with what’s trending in the top 10s too.

If you missed our last roundup of new releases on Wednesday, check those out as there were a number of great new movies and TV series added.

As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our what’s new hub.

Now let’s get into some of today’s highlights.

Bad Trip (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Cast: Eric André, Michaela Conlin, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish

Runtime: 84 min

One of the many pickups Netflix has made during the pandemic is this new prank movie that’s essentially The Eric Andre Show (The Movie).

Well-regarded by critics, the movie sees Eric Andre perform various hidden pranks

Fans of Jackass will feel well at home here.

Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Musical

Cast: Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, Logan Henderson

Writer: Scott Fellows

Runtime: 25 min

Awards: 4 wins & 14 nominations.

For those loving the influx of new Nickelodeon shows hitting Netflix in recent years, you’re treated to four seasons of Big Time Rush today.

Created by Scott Fellows the series follows four hockey players who are hoping to make it big as a boyband.

73 episodes were added in total today.

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 87 mins

Not sick of the British Royal Family? Then this new documentary added today takes you behind the scenes and details Elizabeth’s relationship with her sister, Princess Margaret.

Must watch for lovers of Netflix’s The Crown.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 26th, 2021

9 New Movies Added Today

A Week Away (2021) Netflix Original

Bad Trip (2020) Netflix Original

Black Is Beltza (2018)

Croupier (1998)

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)

Keeping the Bees (2020)

Ni de coña (2020)

Pagglait (2021) Netflix Original

The Irregulars (2016)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)

Magic for Humans Spain (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nailed It! (Season 5) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 26th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Deadly Illusions Ginny & Georgia 2 Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal Who Killed Sara? 3 Yes Day Cocomelon 4 Seaspiracy Country Comfort 5 Savages The One 6 Jiu Jitsu iCarly 7 The BFG Formula 1: Drive to Survive 8 The Last Blockbuster Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Lost Pirate Kingdom 10 Spenser Confidential Good Girls

What will you be watching on Netflix going into the weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.