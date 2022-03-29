What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 29th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got 5 new movies and TV shows to cover that have just landed on Netflix in the US (and around the world in most instances). Here’s a look at what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for March 29th, 2022.

Quick housekeeping before we dive into the new additions. If you want to see what came to Netflix last week, there were only 16 new additions to the service in the US. This upcoming week is going to be much busier with at least 66 new arrivals planned between March 28th and April 3rd.

It’s your last chance to watch nearly 100 movies and TV shows on Netflix. If you’re looking for a quick binge, we’d suggest the David Hasselhoff series, Hoff the Record which has two really quick series to fly through. On the movie front, a few big titles for kids leaving including both Despicable Me movies so prep the kids for that loss!

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 29th

The Imitation Game (2014)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Thriller

Director: Morten Tyldum

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode

Writer: Graham Moore, Andrew Hodges

Runtime: 114 min

Another movie that saw Benedict Cumberbatch nominated for best actor in a leading role but lose out is The Imitation Game (he lost out to the award this prior weekend for Netflix’s The Power of the Dog).

The Imitation Game frequently comes and goes from Netflix with its last stint seeing the movie on the service between April and October 2019.

The lauded biopic is set during World War II and sees a team of mathematicians breaking the illusive Enigma code.

Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Kenjiro Tsuda, Sanae Kobayashi, Chikahiro Kobayashi, Satoshi Hino, Tsutomu Isobe, Asami Seto

Runtime: 28 mins

Netflix has been releasing a slew of new anime onto the service so far in 2022 and one that is both bizarre and well received so far is Thermae Romae Novae which saw eleven episodes touch down on Netflix on Monday.

The series focuses on a Roman architect named Lucius who is transported through time to modern-day Japan, where he learns about Japanese bathhouses and uses this to his gain back home.

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022)

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Alfonso Johnson

Cast: Mike Epps

Runtime: 58 mins

Our final highlight for the day is the new Mike Epps stand-up special which is his third major special releasing onto Netflix with the other two being Don’t Take It Personal and Only One Mike.

The new special which runs just under an hour sees Epps reflecting on his days as a bad baller and as a terrible drug dealer. He also talks about his fond memories of his parents.

You can also watch Epps in Netflix’s The Upshaws which is returning for a second season.

Elsewhere on Netflix so far this week, Netflix Australia saw 2016’s Oscar-winning movie La La Land land in addition to all but one of the titles listed below with the exception of The Imitation Game which only came to Netflix US.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 28th – 29th

2 New Movies Added

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Imitation Game (2014) – PG-13 – English – During World War II, a mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the Germans’ notorious Enigma code.

3 New TV Series Added

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – French – Johnny Hallyday in his own words. This intimate docuseries explores the life and career of France’s rock icon through archival film and interviews.

– TV-14 – French – Johnny Hallyday in his own words. This intimate docuseries explores the life and career of France’s rock icon through archival film and interviews. Mighty Express (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Catch a ride with the Mighty Express — a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

– TV-Y – English – Catch a ride with the Mighty Express — a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork! Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – A proud bath architect in ancient Rome starts randomly surfacing in present-day Japan, where he’s inspired by the many bathing innovations he finds.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 29th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Bridgerton Blade Runner 2049 2 Is It Cake? The Adam Project 3 Inventing Anna Black Crab 4 Pieces Of Her A Walk Among the Tombstones 5 The Last Kingdom Rescued by Ruby 6 Pieces Of Her Shrek 7 Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Despicable Me 2 8 Human Resources Shrek 2 9 CoComelon Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming 10 Top Boy King of Thieves

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.