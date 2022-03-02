What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 2nd, 2022

It’s the middle of the week and Netflix just dropped its first big movie of the month headed up by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole. Here are the three (four if you count a new episode of the Kanye series) new releases on Netflix and what’s trending for March 2nd, 2022.

Today is your last chance to watch a number of movies on Netflix including:

Aurora (2010)

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

W.E. (2011)

Elsewhere on Netflix today, Netflix UK saw the release of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for March 2nd

Against The Ice (2022)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, History

Director: Peter Flinth

Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Þorsteinn Bachmann

Writer: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Derrick, Ejnar Mikkelsen

Runtime: 102 min

This movie is splitting reviews with it currently carrying a 54% on RottenTomatoes but early user reviews seems to suggest it’s a movie that’s worth watching.

Here’s a rundown on what you can expect from the movie:

“Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.”

It’s based on a true story and is available now on Netflix worldwide.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022)

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: Jeong-hoon Kim

Cast: Kang Ha-Neul, Han Hyo-joo, Kim Ki-doo

Writer: Chun Sung-il

Runtime: 126 min

Announced just a couple of weeks ago, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure originates out of South Korea and is described as a swashbuckling adventure.

We’ve got more on the Korean movie in our full preview but here’s what you can expect:

“Lured by the promise of fortune and riches, a band of pirates set off in the hopes of uncovering hidden treasure. But when the elements turn against them and the lines between folklore and reality wear thin, they soon realize that some quests are better left unconquered.”

It currently holds a 6.5 on IMDb.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Complete Docuseries)

Genre: Documentary

We should also note that the final episode of the Kanye West series dropped on Netflix around the globe today too. The three-part docu-series has been rather contentious particularly if you’ve been following any of the other drama currently going on in Kanye’s life right now.

The docuseries that tracks back to Kanye’s early life to the current day is now complete with 279 minutes of content available in total.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 2nd, 2022

2 New Movies Added Today

1 New TV Series Added Today

