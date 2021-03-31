What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 31st, 2021

We’re mid-week and Netflix has added another four new releases today just before the big drop of new releases on April 1st tomorrow. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending in the top 10s for March 31st, 2021 in the United States.

There are well north of a few dozen titles set to leave tomorrow so make sure you watch anything on your watchlist. Our top picks include Weeds, Molly’s Game, Taxi Driver, Surf’s Up and Taxi Driver.

Today’s removals include Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc -V, Space Racers, Republic of Doyle, Extras, London Spy, Pajanimals and Sid the Science Kid.

Now let’s get into a couple of highlights for today:

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Julian Schnabel

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen

Runtime: 111 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 3 wins & 15 nominations.

In celebration of Vincent van Gogh’s birthday yesterday, Netflix has just got the stunning biopic with Willem Defoe filling in the big shoes.

Distributed by CBS Films, the movie is well praised as it brings you “a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art.”

Haunted: Latin America (Season 1)

Genre: Horror, Reality-TV

Director: Adrián García Bogliano

Runtime: 47 mins

Serving as a spin-off to the English version of Haunted which has run for two seasons thus far, you’ll once again be hearing and seeing reincarnations of various eyewitness accounts to scary happenings.

The series suffers from all of the same pitfalls as its English cousin but if you’re in the mood for some creepy stories, this is for you.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 31st

2 New Movies Added Today

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Not a Game (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) Netflix Original

Robocar Poli (2 Seasons)

