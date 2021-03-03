What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 3rd, 2021

We’re midweek and we’ve got five new releases to cover with two for today and three for yesterday. Here’s a recap of what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

There a number of new releases which were supposed to hit Netflix that haven’t yet including one that was supposed to release on March 1st. Jason Statham’s Parker was supposed to hit today but hasn’t and DC Super Hero Girls has yet to hit.

No big removals in the past couple of days but today is your last chance to watch Rectify and Yo-Kai Watch: The Movie.

Moxie (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Director: Amy Poehler

Cast: Josie Totah, Josephine Langford, Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden

Runtime: 111 mins

The big Netflix Original movie this week is Amy Poehler’s second movie for Netflix in the form of the YA movie Moxie.

We’ve covered the movie multiple times so if this is your first time hearing, here’s what you can expect:

“Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.”

Black or White (2014)

Genre: Drama

Director: Mike Binder

Cast: Kevin Costner, Octavia Spencer, Jillian Estell, Bill Burr

Runtime: 121 min

Returning to Netflix yesterday is the heart-tugging Black or White which sees a lawyer looking to retain custody of his granddaughter.

Critics absolutely hated this film with only a 39% Rotten Tomatoes rating whereas audiences’ scores have fared far better. If you’ve never caught this on Netflix over the past few years, now is your chance.

Murder Among the Mormons (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Jared Hess, Tyler Measom

Our top pick of the day is Murder Among the Mormons which is yet another excellent docu-series that takes a look into a case that may not have crossed your radar.

This tells the story of a plot against the Mormon church that rocked the church’s foundations.

Early reviews suggest this is a strong watch so let us know in the comments if you’re giving it a shot.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 3rd, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Black or White (2014)

Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)

Moxie (2021) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Murder Among the Mormons (Season 1) Netflix Original

Word Party (Season 5) Netflix Orignal

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 3rd, 2021

Ginny & Georgia continues its reign at the top of the TV chart which could be boosted by Taylor Swifts army hate-watching the show. We’ve restored functionality to our most popular hub today including the global top 50 so check that out.