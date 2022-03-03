What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 3rd, 2022

We’re edging ever closer to the weekend and Netflix has 9 new releases for you to watch today if you’re in the US. We’ll also check in with what’s trending on the Netflix top 10s for March 3rd, 2022.

Looking ahead at what’s still to come this week, the big new Netflix Original release for Friday is undoubtedly Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette. Coming to Netflix US over the weekend is Beirut starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 3rd, 2022

5 New Movies Added Today

American Girl (2021) – TV-MA – English – When her mother gets sick, 13-year-old Fen moves back to Taiwan, where she struggles to fit in amid the 2003 SARS epidemic.

Never Back Down: Revolt (2021) – R – English – After getting kidnapped and forced to compete in a series of illegal fights, a young woman must battle her way out of trouble to reclaim her freedom.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – In this wildlife drama, a worsening dry season in the Kalahari Desert leaves prides, packs and herds to rely on the power of family to survive.

The Weekend Away (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Comedian Whindersson Nunes brings his quirky impersonations and streetwise takes on different cultures to the historic stage of Teatro Amazonas.

4 New TV Series Added Today

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – At a historic Istanbul hotel, a journalist is thrust into the past and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – With the prehistoric force of the dinosaurs, a new crew of Power Rangers must deal with a menacing army of alien creatures attacking Earth.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – French – This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury property business as they help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.

