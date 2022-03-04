What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 4th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your final daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. There are six new titles today with the biggest highlight being Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette, Aaron Jeffery, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Gil Birmingham, and Jacob Scipio. We’ll also check out what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s too.

Only one new release is planned over the weekend for the US with Beruit coming to Netflix US tomorrow which stars Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike. We’ll also see a number of new episodes for K-dramas on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

On the removals front, over the weekend we’ll see the German-produced documentary The Secret leave.

If you’re outside the United States, we’ve just published all our weekly roundups. Here’s how each region stacked up this week:

Netflix US, then, had the best haul of the week with 83 new releases with most of those coming out on the first of the month.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 4th

2 New Movies Added Today

Meskina (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Heartbroken, jobless and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Heartbroken, jobless and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her. The Invisible Thread (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – A teenage son of two fathers makes a documentary about his parents but is surprised when a real-life plot twist occurs in his family.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the encounter.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the encounter. Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1) – – English – Music-loving baby Johny goes on dance-filled adventures with his family, friends and adorable critters in this colorful, animated preschooler series.

– – English – Music-loving baby Johny goes on dance-filled adventures with his family, friends and adorable critters in this colorful, animated preschooler series. Making Fun (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids’ ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he’s in the mood — he and his pals build ’em.

PIECES OF HER (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for March 4th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Worst Roommate Ever The Weekend Away 2 Vikings: Valhalla Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming 3 Inventing Anna Shrek 2 4 Love is Blind Against the Ice 5 jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Battleship 6 Sweet Magnolias Just Like Heaven 7 CoComelon 21 Bridges 8 Ozark Shrek 9 The Cuphead Show! Despicable Me 2 10 All of Us are Dead Contagion

